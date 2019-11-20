Logan Paul Reportedly Files Appeal over 2-Point Deduction in Loss to KSI

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Professional YouTuber Logan Paul is appealing the two-point deduction he received during his boxing match with fellow YouTuber KSI, according to TMZ Sports.

Paul has appealed the decision with the California State Athletic Commission, claiming he shouldn't have been deducted two points for what referee Jack Reiss deemed to be a punch in the back of KSI's head while KSI was on the mat. KSI won by a split decision.

"The two-point deduction was the reason I full out split decision lost the fight," Paul said.

"My team and I have decided to file an official appeal for the fight because we just don't believe that the outcome was right," he added. "By no means am I afraid of losing, but I truthfully 100 percent believe I did not lose this fight."

A representative for the California State Athletic Commission said the organization was considering Paul's appeal.

"The executive director Andy Foster is evaluating," the spokesperson said. "If there's sufficient grounds, it'll go to a hearing at a commission meeting."

Reiss defended his decision, per Ewan Roberts of the Metro:

"Watch the replay. So Logan hit him with a really good shot, an uppercut, and then Logan grabbed KSI behind the head and hit him with a second shot while he was holding him. But KSI was already stumbling from that first one and going down and then when he was on the ground Logan hit him with a straight punch. There's no such punch in boxing from 12 to six and Logan hit him, it's a felony."

[...]

"I gave [KSI] as much time as he needed to get back to his full strength and recover to level the playing field and then I told [the judges] to score the knockdown and then take away two points for the illegal blow and the playing field was then leveled. Two points for the knockdown, two points he took away. Whoever goes out and wins that round, wins that round. Trying to keep it fair and keep it going."

Without the two-point deduction, Paul would have won the fight on points. Had it only been a one-point deduction it would have been deemed a draw, which in turn would have likely set up another cash-grab matchup between the pair.

The two first met in the ring in 2018, fighting to a draw. It's hard to imagine promoters wouldn't have loved another draw, setting the stage for a trilogy. After his controversial win, however, KSI said he wasn't interested in another fight with Paul.

But Paul's appeal might keep the prospect of a third spectacle alive. It's hard to imagine this latest drama will be bad for business for either man.