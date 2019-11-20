Report: Browns' Myles Garrett Cites Antonio Smith's Ban in NFL Suspension Appeal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 20, 2019

The Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett leaves an office building in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The Browns star defensive end is asking the NFL to decrease his indefinite suspension. Garrett was banned last week for the rest of the regular season and playoffs for striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. Garrett is appealing the decision and his case is being heard Wednesday in New York by a league-appointed officer who will either lessen the penalty or put a definitive number of games on it. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with the NFL on Wednesday to appeal his indefinite suspension and reportedly cited the punishment the league handed to former Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith in 2013 after he swung a helmet at Richie Incognito in a preseason game, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

Smith was suspended for two preseason games and a regular-season game for ripping off the helmet of the-then Miami Dolphin offensive lineman and swinging it at him.

Per that report, Garrett argued that a suspension for the remaining six games of the regular season was "excessive under the precedent established by Smith's suspension." Additionally, "Garrett and the NFLPA also argued that an indefinite suspension is not permitted under the league's collective bargaining agreement."

                   

