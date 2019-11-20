Report: Browns' Myles Garrett Cites Antonio Smith's Ban in NFL Suspension Appeal

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with the NFL on Wednesday to appeal his indefinite suspension and reportedly cited the punishment the league handed to former Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith in 2013 after he swung a helmet at Richie Incognito in a preseason game, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.



Smith was suspended for two preseason games and a regular-season game for ripping off the helmet of the-then Miami Dolphin offensive lineman and swinging it at him.

Per that report, Garrett argued that a suspension for the remaining six games of the regular season was "excessive under the precedent established by Smith's suspension." Additionally, "Garrett and the NFLPA also argued that an indefinite suspension is not permitted under the league's collective bargaining agreement."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.