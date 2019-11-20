NFL Predictions Week 12: Top Underdogs Picks, Vegas Odds and Score Predictions

Morry Gash/Associated Press

After a Week 10 full of surprises, last week's NFL slate fell more on the predictable side. Based on the early odds, the Atlanta Falcons were the only underdogs to win outright.

Of course, underdogs are labeled as such for a reason. They're not expected to win.

While week 12 might not bring with it a slew of upsets, there are some underdogs worth backing—at least against the spread. We'll examine the top options here, along with the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Week 12 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5, 45.5 O/U) at Houston Texans: Houston 24-23

Carolina Panthers (+10, 47) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 33-24

New York Giants (+6, 44.5) at Chicago Bears: Chicago 20-15

Denver Broncos (+4, 37) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 26-20

Miami Dolphins (+10.5, 44.5) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 27-18

Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 46) at New York Jets: Oakland 28-24

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 39.5) at Cincinnati Bengals: Pittsburgh 22-16

Seattle Seahawks (+1.5, 48.5) at Philadelphia Eagles: Seattle 30-24

Detroit Lions (-3.5, 41.5) at Washington Redskins: Detroit 23-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4.5, 51.5) at Atlanta Falcons: Tampa Bay 27=21

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 41.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 23-20

Dallas Cowboys (+6, 46) at New England Patriots: New England 27-23

Green Bay Packers (+3, 47) at San Francisco 49ers: Green Bay 23-20

Baltimore Ravens (-3, 46) at Los Angeles Rams: Baltimore 33-24

Denver Broncos (+4) at Buffalo Bills

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos aren't heavy underdogs against the Buffalo Bills, but they do make for an intriguing option. Their offense has been sparked by the emergence of quarterback Brandon Allen, and the entire team seems to be playing better as a result.

The Broncos knocked the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, 24-19, and took the Minnesota Vikings to the brink in a 27-23 loss in Week 11. They'll have a good chance of adding another win on Sunday.

Based on record, the 7-3 Bills are the better team in this matchup. However, they've largely feasted on downtrodden teams. Of the six teams the Bills have bested—they've beaten the Miami Dolphins twice—only the Tennessee Titans have a .500 record.

Even if the Broncos cannot pull off the outright upset, they should be able to keep this game close. Denver has two weapons in Royce Freeman and Philip Lindsay to test Buffalo's 18th-ranked run defense and enough defensive talent to force quarterback Josh Allen into his fair share of mistakes.

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots

Betting against the New England Patriots at home is rarely a good idea, but the Dallas Cowboys have the firepower on both sides of the ball to make this one interesting.

New England's run defense has been exposed a bit over the past few weeks, specifically by the Baltimore Ravens, who rushed for more than 200 against New England. Dallas can attack this particular weakness with Ezekiel Elliott and the league's seventh-ranked rushing offense.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have consistency issues on offense, as quarterback Tom Brady admitted after last week's narrow win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'd like to see us reach our potential as an offense," Brady said, per Hayden Bird of Boston.com. "And like I said, I don't think we've gotten there yet."

New England mustered just 17 points against the Eagles. While they should rebound a bit at home, don't expect the Patriots to light up the scoreboard. This should be a run-oriented game for both teams and one that stays close throughout.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have only lost one game this season, but they've been severely tested over the past couple weeks. The Seattle Seahawks knocked them off in Week 10, and the Arizona Cardinals pushed them to the limit in Week 11.

The Cardinals actually held a lead late in the fourth quarter before surrendering 10 unanswered points near the end of regulation.

The Green Bay Packers, meanwhile, are coming off the bye and coming in fresh with an offense that can again challenge San Francisco's vaunted defense.

With George Kittle still dealing with a knee injury and Emmanuel Sanders dealing with a rib injury, there's a chance that San Francisco's offense won't be at 100 percent, either. That wouldn't bode well for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo if he has to go throw-for-throw with Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

In addition, the 49ers are expected to be without pass-rusher Dee Ford, which does bode well for Rodgers.

Green Bay has had two weeks to prepare for this one and should stand a good chance of pulling off the outright upset.