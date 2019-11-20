Erling Haaland 'Wants to Play in the Premier League,' Says Father

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Erling Haaland wants to play in the Premier League one day, according to his father, Alf-Inge Haaland.

The Red Bull Salzburg striker is enjoying a superb 2019-20 season.

He has netted seven goals in the UEFA Champions League, more than any other player in the tournament, and 15 in 12 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga:

As a result, the 19-year-old has been linked with a move to some top European clubs, including a potential £85 million January switch to Manchester United, per the Evening Standard's James Robson.

Alf-Inge, who played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City during his playing career, has said his son is keen to play in the English top flight, although he did not specify when he would be open to a move away from Salzburg, per Sport Bild (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC):

"One day, Erling wants to play in the Premier League. I don't know when the timing will be ideal. We are ahead of our own career schedule, but it is a very tough league.

"Red Bull [Salzburg] have shown in the past that they are a down-to-earth club. If they want to sign players in the future, they can't put any idiotic price tags on them. Nobody would want to join the club then."

United would be an obvious destination for Haaland if he did decide to leave Salzburg.

The Norway international previously played under Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde, where he plied his trade between 2017 and 2019 before joining Salzburg in January.

United are also in need of a traditional No. 9 after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku in the summer.

The Belgian's departure to Inter Milan has left Solskjaer short on options in attack.

Recent good performances have indicated that Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James can be a potent front three:

However, none of them are conventional strikers. If they signed Haaland, United would immediately become a side with more variety in attack.

The fact he is still only 19 also likely makes him attractive to United, who have changed tack in the transfer market recently, opting to sign young players with potential.

For Haaland himself, if he is looking to move to a major Premier League club, United is arguably the place he would get most opportunities, as their major rivals largely have settled attacking lines.