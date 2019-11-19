Rob Gronkowski Won't Rule Out Future Return to NFL: 'It's Always an Option'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski's big Tuesday announcement wasn't a return to football, but he isn't ruling it out down the line.

The retired New England Patriots tight end told Mike Reiss of ESPN.com:

"I wouldn't say 'never coming back. I'm 30 years old. I'm young. I still stay fit, still watch the game whenever I can, still enjoy it. I'm feeling good, but you know, one year off could possibly be the case. Or maybe two years off, man.

"It's always an option in the back of my head. It's not like I'm not staying in shape and not doing anything. I'm never stressed over it."

Reiss noted Gronkowski had hinted at a big announcement Tuesday morning, sparking some speculation about a return to the Pats. However, the announcement was that the 30-year-old will host a Super Bowl party in South Florida.

From a win-loss perspective, the 9-1 Patriots haven't exactly missed Gronkowski, even though he is a five-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro selection and three-time Super Bowl champion.

Yet, the offense has struggled of late and could certainly use a playmaker who tallied 1,084 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches as recently as 2017. Even Gronkowski knows how much the Patriots could use him as they chase a second straight Super Bowl title:

"The defense is just tremendous, the way they're coming together with the veteran leadership they have there, and the skill set they have. With the offense, they're finding ways to make it work like they've always done, putting guys in the right situation to make plays. But man, they're missing some guy who is 6-6, 260 [pounds]. They're missing that guy, for sure."

That guy would have been helpful during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

New England's offense finished with eight punts and just 298 yards, and its only touchdown pass came from wide receiver Julian Edelman and not Tom Brady. The quarterback suggested the offense "could probably do everything better," per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Gronkowski would help the Patriots do plenty better, but those potential plans don't appear to be happening this season.