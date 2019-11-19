Gabriel Jesus Talks Sergio Aguero Rivalry at Manchester City

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Gabriel Jesus has said it is not easy having to compete with Sergio Aguero for the No. 9 spot at Manchester City.

The Brazilian has only started four of the defending champions' 12 Premier League games in 2019-20, while Aguero has netted nine goals in 11 appearances.

Speaking to The National (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Jesus hailed Aguero's position as City's all-time record goalscorer, and he said he respects whatever decision manager Pep Guardiola makes:

"Sometimes it's not easy to talk about who deserves to play. Sergio [Aguero] is top scorer of the club so it is not easy for me. I want to improve and want to help him and the club to score every game and win the title. I always respect the opinion of the manager. Whoever he picks, it's the best decision for the team."

Jesus, 22, signed for City from Palmeiras in January 2017 and initially pushed Aguero out of the first team.

However, Aguero then reestablished his position as City's premier marksman with his consistently impressive performances.

Aguero is in rarefied company in the history of the Premier League:

After a typically brilliant start to the season, he is well on his way to hitting the 20-goal mark again in the 2019-20 Premier League.

Jesus has a decent record for the Sky Blues with 30 goals in 77 appearances in the Premier League—38 of his outings have come from the bench.

Patience will be necessary for the Brazil international in his bid to become City's first-choice striker, and he has already said he will take opportunities where he can get them on the flanks:

But, given Aguero is nine years his senior, Jesus' time will eventually come, and he will surely benefit from having played under the Argentinian for so long.