Week 12 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Byes

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

So, fellow fantasy football fanatics, we have good news and bad news about Week 12 of the 2019 NFL season.

The good is that there are no more bye weeks after this. The bad is that the final four teams on byes are all productive enough to have players on your roster, meaning there could be a decent amount of roster management required.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings are all sitting this one out. All four have quarterbacks you might be starting, and some have skill players holding active lineup spots in even the most shallowest of leagues.

It's possible to cover for these absences, but it won't be easy. At least you already did yourself a favor by checking in here, where we've broken down our top fantasy streamer—available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros—at each offensive position and projected their Week 12 statistical output.

Week 12 Fantasy Football Streaming Options, Projections

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets (22 Percent Owned)

A pro-Sam Darnold take feels like deja vu all over again.

The sophomore signal-caller has excited us before, like in Week 6, when he put 338 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns on the Dallas Cowboys. But he's also terrified us before, such as in Week 7, when he was "seeing ghosts" and going an abysmal 11-of-32 for 86 yards, zero scores and four interceptions against the New England Patriots.

So, why are we (sort of) back on the bandwagon? Because he hasn't had a disaster in three weeks, and there's a reason he's trending up. He talked with head coach Adam Gase after the Week 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Darnold has six touchdowns against three interceptions since.

"It was probably the right time," Gase explained. "[Darnold] knew what he was getting really good at, he knew what was causing him to play slower, so he was able to exactly tell me what he was looking for and how I could help him."

Time only knows whether the 22-year-old's issues were permanently fixed, but that's not your concern. You just need him to be streaming-caliber right now, and both his play and the upcoming schedule like his chances.

Darnold gets the Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins over the next three weeks, and all three defenses allow at least the seventh-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo.

Projected stats: 257 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Jonathan Williams, RB, Indianapolis Colts (2 Percent Owned)

It's hard for a player to dramatically impact his fantasy stock this late into the season, but injury-created voids can make that happen.

That's why all eyes are suddenly on the Circle City, after Marlon Mack fractured his hand Sunday and opened the door for Jonathan Williams to rush his way to the top of the waiver-wire targets.

Originally drafted 156th overall in 2016, the 25-year-old topped his career output with 116 yards he piled up on just 13 attempts. He also caught his only target for a 31-yard gain. Given how often Indy runs the ball (310 carries this season, fourth-most in the NFL), he has a shot at providing substantial production.

"At the very least, Williams is looking at a significant role on a team that wants to run the ball," CBS Sports' Chris Towers wrote. "... He's in a good spot and has a great opportunity, and should be a high priority add on waivers in all leagues heading into Week 12."

On paper, Williams has a tougher matchup ahead as the Texans surrender the 10th-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Then again, Houston's defense just allowed the Baltimore Ravens to run wild (36 carries for 263 yards and a score), so maybe he can enjoy something close to a repeat.

Projected stats: 16 rushes for 82 yards, two receptions for 19 yards, one touchdown

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants (25 Percent Owned)

Ideally, this space would be reserved for Deebo Samuel, who appears to be emerging as a legitimate difference-maker for the San Francisco 49ers. But since the rookie is owned in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues, he just misses our cutoff. (Check twice if he's available, though; he's somehow still up for grabs in 75 percent of ESPN leagues.)

With Samuel off the board, we instead turn our attention to Darius Slayton, another rookie receiver but one in a worse offense and with a less-defined role. Still, the 6'1" pass-catcher flashed all of his potential in Week 10, when he torched the Jets for 10 receptions on 14 targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

"He's already an impact player, very explosive and can do a lot of things," veteran receiver Golden Tate told reporters. "To get into the end zone five times, as a rookie, that's special. That's been very impressive."

Slayton has a clear connection with fellow rookie and Giants' starting quarterback Daniel Jones. He also has the athleticism to make the most out of limited volume, as evidenced by his impressive 14.6 yards per reception.

What the 22-year-old doesn't have, though, is an established place on the Giants' pass-catching pecking order. His breakout performance came with no Evan Engram or Sterling Shepard, and it's unclear how the pieces all fit at full strength.

Tack on a tricky matchup with the Chicago Bears and Jones' inconsistency, and it's best to temper expectations for Slayton, though he can still have streaming-quality value.

Projected stats: four receptions for 87 yards

Ryan Griffin, TE, New York Jets (3 Percent Owned)

Look, we didn't head into this article thinking we'd be calling for two Jets and a Giant, but here we are. Remember, even struggling teams have some fantasy value to offer.

Given how little the tight end position has produced so far, it's no small wonder that more owners aren't heading Ryan Griffin's way. Chances are, they're coming—and probably in droves.

With Chris Herndon out of the equation, Griffin is the top tight end of an offense that rarely gets dynamic play from the wide receiver spots. Maybe that's why Darnold has taken a liking to him. The 29-year-old has been targeted at least four times in three of his last four games, and his stats are taking off.

In Week 8, he turned four targets into four receptions for 66 yards and two scores. The next week, it was six grabs on eight targets for 50 yards. He hit his high note (for now, at least) Sunday with five catches on five targets for 109 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders, Griffin's Week 12 opponent, allow the third-most fantasy points to tight ends. His forecast calls for another impact week.

Projected stats: five receptions for 61 yards, one touchdown