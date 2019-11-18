2019 NFL MVP Odds: Lamar Jackson Passes Russell Wilson as Favorite

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the odds-on favorite to win the 2019 NFL MVP award with six weeks to play.

Jackson holds +140 odds (bet $100 to win $140) as he has led his team to an 8-2 record, giving him a slight edge over Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (+200):

Jackson's versatility has allowed him to put up ridiculous numbers this season. The second-year pro has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,258 yards and 19 touchdowns with only five interceptions in 10 games. Meanwhile, he ranks 10th overall with 788 rushing yards, and he also has six rushing touchdowns.

Jackson has been particularly impressive in recent games as he pulled out head-to-head victories over some fellow MVP candidates:

He has thrown for 751 yards, run for 328 yards and piled up 12 total touchdowns while going 4-0 over the last month. He also recorded one of the greatest highlights by a quarterback ever in the process:

Even on the road, Jackson has been receiving MVP support:

Jackson has not thrown an interception in any of his last five games. He has thrown for eight scores and run for five more during that span. Most importantly, he has led the Ravens to six consecutive wins to help them seize control of the AFC North.

Wilson has been in the MVP mix all season as well. The Seahawks star leads the NFL in touchdown passes (23) and ranks seventh in yards (2,737). His 23-2 touchdowns-to-interception ratio is second in the league behind Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (18-1), who had played in only eight games.

Led by Wilson, Seattle (8-2) is in position to make the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years.