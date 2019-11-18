NFL Week 12 Predictions: Early Projections for Vegas' Odds, Lines and Spreads

Ian Walton/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season has reached its home stretch. In Week 11, the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 0-10, officially becoming the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention. While not all of the other 31 teams have a realistic shot at postseason contention, the final six weeks will be critical for those that do.

Week 12 features key matchups for those involved in the playoff chase, starting with a Thursday night meeting between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans and wrapping with a Monday night game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.

Here, you'll the full Week 12 slate, a closer look at some of the week's marquee matchups, and the early odds and over/unders from Caesars.

Week 12 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Indianapolis Colts (+3.5, 46.5 O/U) at Houston Texans: Houston 24-23

Carolina Panthers (+9, 48) at New Orleans Saints: New Orleans 33-24

New York Giants (no line) at Chicago Bears: Chicago 20-15

Denver Broncos (+5, 36.5) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 26-20

Miami Dolphins (+10.5, 44.5) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 27-18

Oakland Raiders (-3, 47) at New York Jets: Oakland 28-24

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5, 39) at Cincinnati Bengals: Pittsburgh 22-16

Seattle Seahawks (+2.5, 49) at Philadelphia Eagles: Seattle 30-24

Detroit Lions (no line) at Washington Redskins: Detroit 23-17

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4, 53) at Atlanta Falcons: Tampa Bay 27=21

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3, 41.5) at Tennessee Titans: Tennessee 23-20

Dallas Cowboys (+6.5, 46) at New England Patriots: New England 27-21

Green Bay Packers (+3, 45.5) at San Francisco 49ers: Green Bay 23-20

Baltimore Ravens (no line) at Los Angeles Rams: Baltimore 33-24

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 12's opener will showcase two teams vying for control of the AFC South. The 6-4 Colts sit ahead of the 6-4 Texans thanks to winning the first head-to-head matchup back in Week 7.

To stay on top, Indianapolis will have to hold down a Houston team that was thoroughly embarrassed by the Ravens in Week 11. Virtually nothing went the Texans' way in that game as they stumbled to a 41-7 loss.

While Houston's defense—which ranks just 26th overall—has been a liability for much of the season—the Texans offense was equally outmatched against Baltimore. That likely won't be the case against Indianapolis, though, and with the Colts hurting in their backfield, the Texans should have a decided edge:

With Marlon Mack out, even more pressure will be placed on the shoulders of Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Don't expect him to carve up the Texans the way that Lamar Jackson just did.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

In what could be the highlight of the week, the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will do battle in Sunday's nightcap.

The 49ers no longer remain undefeated, but they got back in the win column in Week 11 and sport an NFC-best 9-1 record. The 8-2 Green Bay Packers are coming off the bye, though, and looking to establish themselves as the dominant force in the conference.

The Packers will have a realistic chance of doing so as long as they can avoid the sort of offensive meltdown they had against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9. While still a dominant unit, the 49ers defense has started to show some cracks over the past few weeks.

On Sunday, the 49ers nearly allowed the scrappy Arizona Cardinals to hand them their second loss in a row. Arizona actually went ahead on the scoreboard with just over six minutes remaining, but San Francisco scored twice inside the final minute to steal a victory.

In a game that could feature a lot of back-and-forth scoring, Aaron Rodgers should get the edge over the still inexperienced Jimmy Garoppolo.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Rams

The Week 12 finals will be important for both the Ravens and the Rams. A victory will put 8-2 Baltimore one step closer to clinching the AFC North and earning a first-round bye, while the 6-4 Rams desperately need a win to stay in the NFC's wild-card race.

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson playing as well as anyone in football right now, it's difficult to see this one going Los Angeles' way.

"The MVP front-runner," Ravens running back Mark Ingram said, per the team's official website. "If anybody else got something different to say about that, then come see me."

Jackson has passed for seven touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last two games. The Rams, meanwhile, have scored just 29 points over their last two.

A tough road trip will still make the Rams a challenge for Baltimore. However, the reality is that Los Angeles doesn't have the offensive consistency this season to match points with the Ravens. Barring a defensive meltdown—like the one the Ravens experienced against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, the last time they lost—Baltimore should win this one handily.