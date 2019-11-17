MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Wins Season Finale

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Marc Marquez won the 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Valencia on Sunday, the final race of the season.

The world champion took the lead from Fabio Quartararo on Lap 8 and never looked back, producing another super display. It was a fitting end to yet another dominant year for the Spaniard, who had already locked up his sixth MotoGP title and fourth in a row.

The win also locked up a Triple Crown for Marquez and Honda, who claimed the constructors and team titles.

Here are the full results of the race, per Crash.net (Position, Rider):

1 Marc Marquez

2 Fabio Quartararo

3 Jack Miller

4 Andrea Dovizioso

5 Alex Rins

6 Maverick Viñales

7 Joan Mir

8 Valentino Rossi

9 Aleix Espargaro

10 Pol Espargaro

11 Tito Rabat

12 Mika Kallio

13 Jorge Lorenzo

14 Karel Abraham

15 Hafizh Syahrin

DNF Andrea Iannone

DNF Franco Morbidelli

DNF Danilo Petrucci

DNF Johann Zarco

DNF Iker Lecuona

DNF Cal Crutchlow

DNF Michele Pirro

Before the start, all eyes were on Jorge Lorenzo. The three-time MotoGP champion shockingly announced his retirement from the sport earlier this week at the age of 32:

Quartararo took the early lead with a great start, while Marquez quickly settled into second place. The Spaniard patiently led the chasing group and took the lead on Lap 8 before building a slender lead.

Quartararo, Jack Miller, Alex Rins and Andrea Dovizioso all had the pace to keep things close at the front, while further back Cal Crutchlow's 2019 campaign came to an abrupt end:

Johann Zarco and Iker Lecuona also crashed, with the latter's bike sliding into the Frenchman as he was walking away from his own spill.

Track conditions were far from ideal:

With the lead, Marquez put on yet another masterclass with the clean air in front of him, steadily building his advantage over the chasing group. Quartararo and Miller battled it out for second place and never came close to catching the leader, with the former taking second place.

Andrea Iannone crashed out on the final lap, moving Lorenzo into 13th place in his last race.