Eagles Rumors: Zach Ertz, Malcolm Jenkins Among Players in New Contract Talks

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly looking to secure contract extensions for tight end Zach Ertz, safety Malcolm Jenkins and right tackle Lane Johnson before the conclusion of the 2019 season, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Per that report, "League sources said that general manager Howie Roseman is making inroads" on those talks.

Ertz, 29, leads the Eagles in receptions (46), targets (75) and receiving yards (527). He's added two touchdowns. For an Eagles team dealing with a number of injuries at wide receiver—and generally getting poor play from the position—Ertz's presence has been even more important for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Jenkins, 31, has blown a few deep coverages this season, but he's generally been solid. He's second on the Eagles in tackles (39) and has added three tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

He also remains one of the team's leaders, and given the various injuries the secondary has dealt with this season, Jenkins has been a constant. At some point, the Eagles are going to have to find his successor, though they could draft a player and groom him for a season or two behind Jenkins if they sign the veteran safety to an extension.

Johnson, 29, is one of the best right tackles in football. According to Pro Football Focus, he's given up just one sack this year in 638 snaps. Coming into the year, PFF ranked him as the ninth-best tackle, and he's been a big part of Philly's much-needed resurgence on the ground (127.3 rushing yards per game, 11th in the NFL).

It wouldn't be a major surprise to see the Eagles re-up all three players, with both Ertz and Johnson obvious options for long-term extensions. The Eagles need to replace some of their aging veterans, but Ertz, Jenkins and Johnson are key parts of the core.