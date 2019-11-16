Colin Kaepernick's Top Highlights, Reaction from Impressive NFL Workout

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

For the first time in over three years, Colin Kaepernick stepped on a football field in front of NFL teams to show off his talents.

The showcase didn't go off without incident, as Kaepernick's representatives issued a statement on his behalf announcing the event would start an hour later (4 p.m. ET) than initially planned, at a different location than the NFL arranged and media would be invited to attend in the interest of transparency:

The NFL issued its own statement in response to Kaepernick's decision to have the location changed:

In addition to those changes, NFL Network's Michael Silver noted Hue Jackson, whom the NFL had tabbed to run the workout, opted not to attend when the venue was moved over an hour away. Kaepernick's representatives reportedly invited him within an hour before it was scheduled to begin.



Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, 25 teams were confirmed to attend the workout at its original location. It's unclear how many clubs had their representatives go to the new spot, but the event began with some familiar faces there to support Kaepernick on the field:

The venue was a high school in Riverdale, Georgia, approximately 60 miles away from the Falcons' training facility, where it was originally supposed to take place.

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue did note there was "at least a handful of NFL personnel" in attendance once Kaepernick began throwing:

Kaepernick showed no signs of rust throwing the football:

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided more glowing praise from a NFL executive:

Once the workout wrapped up, the reviews for Kaepernick's ability and performance were high with some reservations mixed in:

Kaepernick made his way around the track after finishing his throwing session, thanked the scouts from the Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs who were there to watch him and asked them to send a message their respective teams' owners:

The story of this workout will likely end up being more about the continued back-and-forth between Kaepernick and the NFL regarding the late change in venue, what happened and why it happened.

When Kaepernick stepped between the lines, he looked like the player he was three years ago when he last played in an NFL game for the 49ers.