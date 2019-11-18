Report: JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Knee Injury, Concussion; Week 12 Status Unknown

David Richard/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster's status for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals is in doubt after he suffered a knee injury and a concussion in Thursday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

The Steelers have endured their share of injuries to key players as they navigate what's been an inconsistent 2019 season.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been out since leaving the opener against the New England Patriots with an elbow injury that ended his year. Defensive tackle Stephon Tuitt has been on injured reserve since Oct. 15 with a torn pectoral muscle. Running back James Connor was limited to five carries for 10 yards in his return against Cleveland.

Smith-Schuster has dealt with his own injury issues, suffering a concussion in the second quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 11 loss to the Browns.

The Steelers offense has been a work in progress with Mason Rudolph learning on the job. Smith-Schuster has been his favorite target with 38 receptions, 524 yards and three touchdowns.

With the 2018 Pro Bowler out of the lineup, James Washington will take over as the No. 1 option and Diontae Johnson (if he's back) will see more playing time. Johnson is also in concussion protocol.