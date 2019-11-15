Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews' Disorderly Conduct Charges Dismissed

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The disorderly conduct and disruptive behavior charges filed against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews stemming from a May incident in Scottsdale, Arizona, were dismissed Wednesday.

According to Dave Feschuk of the Toronto Star, a spokesperson from the City of Scottsdale's communications department said Matthews reached a financial settlement with the female security guard who filed a complaint against him.

The security guard, Fayola Dozithee, told police that Matthews and a group of males tried to break into her car while she was doing paperwork and that Matthews pulled down his pants and grabbed his buttocks while leaving his underwear on.

Dozithee told police she was "terrified" by the incident and said Matthews told her he "thought it would be funny" to see how she reacted to the situation.

The incident wasn't reportedly publicly until September in the midst of Maple Leafs training camp. At the time, Matthews said he regretted his actions, per Joey Alfieri of Pro Hockey Talk:

"It's not something that I think any of us really wish we were talking about today. Unfortunately, it's the situation we're in. I regret any of my actions that would ever put a distraction on the team or distress any individual.

"I take a lot of pride in preparing myself for the season and representing the Toronto Maple Leafs as well as I can. Unfortunately due to the situation, I'm afraid I can't really make any other comments."

The 22-year-old Matthews is a Maple Leafs alternate captain, and he is in the midst of his fourth NHL season. He has the joint-sixth-most points in the league thus far during the 2019-20 campaign with 13 goals and 13 assists through 20 games.

Toronto selected Matthews with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft out of the United States National Development Program, and he has not disappointed with 124 goals and 231 points in 232 career games.

Matthews is a three-time All-Star, and he won the Calder Trophy in 2017 as the NHL's rookie of the year. He has also led Toronto to the postseason three times, although the Leafs have yet to win a playoff series during his tenure.

With 22 points through 20 games this season, Toronto is off to somewhat of a slow start, although it is still tied for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.