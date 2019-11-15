Ex-Browns WR Antonio Callaway Suspended 10 Games After Failed Appeal

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Callaway was reportedly suspended 10 games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy on Friday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the suspension became official after Callaway lost an appeal.

Callaway had been serving as the Cleveland Browns' No. 3 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, but the team released him Thursday after it was reported that he was facing a 10-game suspension.

Callaway enjoyed a standout collegiate career at the University of Florida that was cut short when he was suspended amid allegations of sexual assault. The school launched a Title IX investigation, and Callaway was found not responsible.

The Browns then selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, and he was highly productive as a rookie with 43 receptions for 586 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games, including 11 starts.

Callaway's 2019 season got off to a late start, however, as he was suspended for the first four games because of a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The 22-year-old wideout returned to appear in four games, but he made just eight catches for 89 yards before getting released.

With Callaway out of the picture, Beckham and Landry will continue to be quarterback Baker Mayfield's top two targets, while receivers Rashard Higgins and KhaDarel Hodge will have an opportunity to step into bigger roles.

Should a team sign Callaway, he will be unavailable for the remainder of this season, and his suspension will stretch into next season as well.