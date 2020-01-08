Pelicans' Brandon Ingram's Finger Injury Diagnosed as Sprain; X-Rays Negative

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram suffered a sprained right pinkie finger during Wednesday's win over the Chicago Bulls.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN reported the news, noting X-rays were negative. Will Guillory of The Athletic reported "he should be fine."

Ingram, 22, has enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first season with New Orleans, averaging career-high marks with 25.2 points (on 48.0 percent shooting), 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists entering play. The fourth-year pro has also been lights-out from the perimeter, knocking down 40.4 percent of his three-pointers.

The 13-25 Pels haven't done so well as a team, but injuries to key players have taken a toll. Namely, No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson suffered a torn meniscus and has been out all season.

A team featuring the 2018-19 Naismith men's basketball player of the year and Ingram leading the way should be a significant threat to the rest of the league.

Unfortunately, injuries continue to be an issue, although the Pelicans can at least take solace in the fact that Ingram's was less significant than it could have been given the X-rays.