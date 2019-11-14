Giants QB Daniel Jones Files Trademark Request for 'Danny Dimes' Nickname

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is trying to capitalize on his popular "Danny Dimes" nickname.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Jones filed a trademark request for the name through his agents at CAA on Oct. 15, about a month into his career as a starter.

The quarterback apparently goes by "DJ" in the Giants locker room but doesn't seem to mind the Danny Dimes moniker.

"Yeah, I've heard it a little bit more recently," the rookie said last month. "I don't know. It's all right, I guess. There could be worse nicknames."

Meanwhile, Jones isn't the first person to file for the rights to the nickname. Christopher Lamparillo and Michael Jakab of Goshen, New York filed for a trademark on Sept. 17 with hopes of selling apparel with the name on it, per Anthony Zurita of the North Jersey Record.

John Messina of Pennsylvania—who claims to have originated the nickname—also filed a trademark, per Raanan.