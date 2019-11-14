Thibaut Courtois on Criticism: 'I Am One of the Best Goalkeepers in the World'

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois has said the reason he is criticised and comes under intense scrutiny at Real Madrid is because he is "one of the best goalkeepers in the world."

Courtois has kept five clean sheets in a row with Los Blancos to move level on points with Barca at the top of La Liga and to the verge of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League:

Speaking ahead of Belgium's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus, Courtois said Real manager Zinedine Zidane has always backed him despite a tricky start to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, per Mario Cortegana of AS:

"I don't doubt my own ability. I am one of the best goalkeepers in the world and sometimes, that's why they criticise me. I'm calm about it because I made some good saves against Celta [Vigo], Sevilla and Atletico [Madrid]—and in other games. I'm playing at a good level, it's turning out to be a good start to the season and I have to continue this way.

"Zidane told me that I'd continue as first choice, and asked me to keep focused. He's always had faith in me."

Real look well set to compete for the Spanish title again this term. But last season, Courtois' first at the club after his move from Chelsea in August 2018, Los Blancos were poor.

They went through three different managers, failed to compete for La Liga and crashed out of the Copa del Rey and Champions League prematurely.

In the Spanish top flight in 2018-19, not only did Real score fewer goals (63) than in any season since 1999-2000, they conceded more (46) than any campaign since 2008-09.

Courtois' performances were heavily criticised, and early on in 2019-20, there was little improvement:

However, the 27-year-old appears to have turned a corner recently and rediscovered the form that made him so reliable at Chelsea.

A strong defensive base will be key for Real as they compete for silverware in 2019-20.

Courtois and his Real back line face a big challenge in their next fixture against Real Sociedad on November 23.

In order to extend their run of clean sheets to six, they will need to keep out a side who have netted 21 goals in 13 La Liga games so far this term, more than every other side in the division except Barca, Villarreal and Los Blancos.