Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

If you're still concerned with start-or-sit decisions in Week 11 of the 2019 fantasy football season, that's a good thing.

That means you still have a pulse with the playoffs looming just around the corner. And that, in turn, means you've probably done well with these decisions to this point.

But this is hardly the time to relax. Guessing right or wrong now could be the difference between punching your ticket to fantasy football's big dance or spending the rest of your winter wondering when it all went south.

Start 'Em

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

RB: Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

WR: Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans

TE: Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

D/ST: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Sit 'Em

QB: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

RB: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

WR: Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears

TE: Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

D/ST: Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens

Start: Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Arizona Cardinals



The good and bad in Jimmy Garoppolo have both surfaced over the past two weeks.

In Week 10, he was active and accurate. He completed 75.7 percent of his passes for 317 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. He didn't throw an interception and was only sacked once.

In Week 11, he hardly looked like the same player. He was jittery all night, no doubt a byproduct of being sacked a season-high five times. He had trouble finding success through the air, no doubt a byproduct of being without George Kittle and losing Emmanuel Sanders early to injury. By night's end, he was saddled with season lows of 5.4 yards per pass and a 52.2 completion percentage. His one touchdown was accompanied by an interception.

So, what was the biggest difference between the games? Level of competition. In Week 10, he torched a Cardinals defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports. In Week 11, he couldn't figure out a feisty Seahawks defense that played with an inspired passion.

Look who he's getting again this week. The matchup alone puts Garoppolo in the start 'em category, even if he'll again be without Kittle and may not know Sanders' status until game time.

Sit: Carson Wentz vs. New England Patriots



The Patriots have had a week-plus to seethe over their first loss of the season to the Ravens and figure out how to not let that happen again versus Carson Wentz and the Eagles.

A prepared, angry Patriots defense does not an ideal matchup make.

"Lamar Jackson in Week 9 is the lone quarterback with more than 12 fantasy points against New England, and Wentz has scored fewer than 17 fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three in a row," CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg wrote. "Better days are ahead for Wentz, but this could be a rough outing for him against New England."

While the Eagles have won four of their last six games, their quarterback is kind of in a rut. Wentz has just two multiscore performances over that stretch. He's only had one touchdown pass in each of his last three outings, and he finished south of 200 passing yards in two of them.

He desperately needs a "get right" game, and this is the least likely matchup to provide one. New England has only allowed three touchdown passes all season while also corralling a league-best 19 interceptions (five more than the second-place team).

Start: Josh Jacobs vs. Cincinnati Bengals



Whoever said the best predictions are the boldest was lying. The real key is accuracy, and in this case, forecasting a monster game for Josh Jacobs feels like one of the safest calls of the week.

The Raiders rookie has been every bit as good as advertised and then some. He has the seventh-most rushing yards overall and the fourth-highest tally among players who haven't cracked double-digit games yet. His seven rushing touchdowns are sixth-most in the NFL, and he's 10th in 20-plus-yard runs with five.

All of that said, the stars are aligning for him to further up the ante this weekend.

The Bengals allow the fourth-most fantasy points to the position, per Yahoo Sports, and their run defense is so porous it's no small wonder that ranking isn't even worse. By volume or efficiency, Cincy's run defense is as generous as they come. The Bengals are not only dead last in rushing yards per game (173.0), but they're also tied for last in yards per carry (5.2). The 12 rushing scores they've allowed are tied for second-worst.

So, yes, we know that Jacobs is really good. But the stat sheet says he'll be even better on Sunday.