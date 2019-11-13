Fantasy Alert: 49ers' George Kittle Ruled out vs. Cardinals with Knee Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will miss at least one more game because of knee and ankle injuries.

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ruled Kittle out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Kittle has emerged as one of the league's most productive tight ends since the Niners selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2018 when he recorded 88 catches for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns.

The 26-year-old University of Iowa product was putting together another strong season in 2019 before suffering knee and ankle injuries in Week 9 against the Cardinals that caused him to miss Monday's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. So far this season, Kittle has 46 receptions on 57 targets for a team-leading 541 yards as well as two touchdowns.

He'd previously appeared in 31 of a possible 32 games over his first two professional seasons.

San Francisco is likely to use a committee approach to fill the void in any game their star tight end misses. Ross Dwelley, Garrett Celek and Levine Toilolo are all likely to receive playing time.

Kittle is a key cog in a 49ers offense and has remained productive despite the lack of a high-powered passing game. His presence will be difficult, if not impossible, to replace whenever he's out, especially on third down and in the red zone.