Jamal Adams Says He Wants to Be a 'Jet for Life' Despite Prior Trade Rumors

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams doesn't want to go anywhere else.

"I wanna be a Jet for life," he told reporters on Wednesday:

Adams' comments came after Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said, "I would love to have Jamal on this team for the rest of his career," per Kimberly Jones of NFL Network. The mutual desire to keep the defensive playmaker in New York is a notable development considering he was part of trade discussions prior to the deadline earlier this year.

The LSU product has been one of the few bright spots for the 2-7 Jets of late.

He was a Pro Bowler last season with 115 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery and has followed with 52 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery in nine games this year. He is often the best player on the field for the Jets and scored a defensive touchdown during Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

From a football perspective, it makes sense why the Jets would want to keep him as a building block.

The 24-year-old wasted little time developing into a defensive difference-maker after they selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He is also under contract until 2022 with a club option for the 2021 campaign.

However, it wasn't long ago Adams seemed on the way out. He told reporters he would have "loved to go" to the Dallas Cowboys in a trade and took to Twitter to explain he didn't ask for a deal but was told general manager Joe Douglas "went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here":

Adams eventually had a meeting with Douglas and head coach Adam Gase to patch things up, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com.

It appears now as if he wants to remain in New York long term.