NFL Week 11 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over-Under Lines

It's nearing make-or-break time for several teams as the NFL enters Week 11 of the 2019 season.

While no one is mathematically in or out of the postseason just yet, those lurking near the middle of the standings are up against the clock and need to make their move.

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams probably didn't figure to be sweating out a postseason berth, but internal pressure is mounting ahead of their Sunday night collision. The 4-5 Bears finally found their way out of a four-game losing streak, but they have a long way to go before they're breathing easy again. The 5-4 Rams, a Super Bowl participant in February, have essentially squandered a 3-0 start with a 2-4 mark since.

We'll see which of these clubs and others pick up crucial wins this weekend, but for now, here's a look at our predictions for this week's spreads and over/under totals, per Caesars Sportsbook, and our best bets below.

Week 11 Odds and Picks

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (-3.0) | O/U 40.0

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-5.5) | O/U 50.0

Buffalo Bills (-5.5) at Miami Dolphins | O/U 40.0

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings (-10.5) | O/U 40.0

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-4.0) | O/U 49.0

New Orleans Saints (-5.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | O/U 50.5

New York Jets at Washington Redskins (-1.5) | O/U 38.0

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (no line)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (no line)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-11.5) | O/U 46.0

Cincinnati Bengals at Oakland Raiders (-10.5) | O/U 48.5

New England Patriots (-3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles | O/U 44.5

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (-7.0) | O/U 41.0

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (in Mexico City) | O/U 52.0

Week 11 Best Bets

Miami Dolphins (+5.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

So much for the Dolphins' tank, huh?

For better or worse, Miami is riding a two-game winning streak. Granted, that's not a huge number, but only the Ravens, Steelers and Seahawks have longer streaks going.

Miami's defense has tightened the screws—playing Sam Darnold and Brian Hoyer surely helped—and Ryan Fitzpatrick's willingness to take shots down the field has increased the potency of pass-catchers like DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki.

The Bills are objectively the better team, but they've dropped two of their last three (including Sunday's loss to the three-win Browns), and their offense can disappear at any time. Josh Allen has nearly as many games with zero touchdown passes (two) as he does outings with multiple touchdown throws (three). He's also failed to crack 170 passing yards three different times.

If this spread surfaced a few weeks ago, we'd be all over the Bills. But given the trend of these teams, we're closing our eyes, crossing our fingers and riding the Dolphins in a game that could be nearly devoid of offensive production.

Prediction: Bills 17, Dolphins 13

New England Patriots (-3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

The Patriots have played nine games this season. They've basically steamrolled everyone, except for when they watched Lamar Jackson turn M&T Bank Stadium into a Madden game come to life.

They've had a week to stew over that Ravens loss and game-plan for the Eagles. That can't be good news for Philadelphia, which has split its last four games and only seen Carson Wentz throw multiple touchdowns once in his last five times out.

Oh, this probably isn't great news for the Eagles, either: Brady is still miffed over losing Super Bowl LII to them.

"You assume I'm over it?" Brady said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "Come on now. That's a lot of mental scar tissue from that year."

A motivated Brady is as powerful a force as there is in football. A fully rested Patriots defense might be the proverbial immovable object. Put those two together, and New England has enough to cover.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Eagles 17

Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers



Are we missing something here?

Sure, it's a divisional showdown, and it's taking place in a neutral site outside of the United States. But as far as we know, one of these teams has Patrick Mahomes and the other does not.

Oh, and if the venue impacts anything, Mahomes thinks the extra elevations in Mexico City (7,280 feet) could give him an "extra 20 yards" on his throw, meaning the reigning MVP just might uncork a 100-yarder.

It's not an outlandish spread. The Chargers are trending up, Melvin Gordon is finding his rhythm and Philip Rivers has one of the steadiest arms in the business. The Chiefs are scuffling through a 2-4 stretch, and they just lost sack leader Emmanuel Ogbah for the season to a torn pectoral muscle.

But again, this is Mahomes—maybe with extra juice—and he has this matchup's most electric pass-catchers in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. Lay the points, take the Chiefs and hammer the over while you're at it.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Chargers 30