Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Avoids Surgery After Being Hospitalized with Leg Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett didn't require surgery after suffering a leg injury during Monday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers that forced him to stay at a hospital overnight to treat severe swelling.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday:

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lockett should be in "good shape" because they treated the injury quickly, but he wasn't sure whether it would require him to miss games.

"I don't know that," Carroll told reporters. "I wouldn't think so, but I don't know that. It didn't sound like it. They've got to check it all out. What do I know?"

Seattle (8-2) has a bye in Week 11, so it doesn't return to action until Nov. 24 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Lockett has enjoyed a strong season with 62 catches for 793 yards and six touchdowns in 10 appearances. The 27-year-old had three receptions for 26 yards in the 27-24 overtime victory Monday over the Niners.

The Hawks do have a little extra leeway should his recovery timetable extend beyond the bye week thanks to the signing of Josh Gordon, who made his team debut in San Francisco. Gordon and DK Metcalf should give the team a solid one-two punch even without its top target.

Seattle's third straight win moved it within a half-game of the 49ers (8-1) atop the NFC West. The teams will face off again in their regular-season finale at CenturyLink Field, which could decide the division title.

Barring a setback, Lockett should be back on the field long before that clash.