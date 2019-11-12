Russell Wilson: Seahawks' OT Win vs. 49ers 'Craziest Game' I've Ever Played in

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Quarterback Russell Wilson has been part of some wild games over the course of his career, but according to him, none was more chaotic than the Seattle Seahawks' 27-24 overtime win over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website, Wilson said it was the "craziest game I've ever been a part of," and added, "It felt like an NFC Championship Game."

After several lead changes and a missed game-winning field-goal attempt by 49ers rookie fill-in kicker Chase McLaughlin, the Seahawks won it with no time left on the clock in OT thanks to a 42-yard make by veteran kicker Jason Myers.

Monday night's game featured several momentum swings, and both teams looked like the clear favorite to prevail at different moments throughout the contest.

The Niners jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Seahawks erased it with 21 unanswered points in the second and third quarters to take a 21-10 lead. Then, a fumble-return touchdown by defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and a McLaughlin field goal in the fourth tied it back up.

Myers hit a go-ahead, 46-yard field goal with just 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the 49ers answered with one second left in regulation when McLaughlin nailed what was the biggest kick of his young career at that point from 47 yards out.

The 49ers signed McLaughlin last week as an injury replacement for veteran Robbie Gould, and it is possible that Monday could end up being his only game with the team.

He had a chance in overtime to be the hero after linebacker Dre Greenlaw intercepted Wilson and returned it 47 yards into Seattle territory, but McLaughlin missed a 47-yard attempt way to the left, which kept the Seahawks' hopes alive.

After a couple of possession changes, Wilson orchestrated a drive that included a clutch 18-yard scramble that helped get Seattle into field-goal range. Unlike his younger counterpart, Myers came through in the clutch with a 42-yard field goal to win the game.

Wilson's numbers were somewhat modest compared to other recent outings, as he passed for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception and rushed for 53 yards, but he did enough to hand the Niners their first loss of the season.

At 8-2, the Seahawks are just a half-game behind the 8-1 49ers for the NFC West lead, and they now hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their big road win on Monday night.

The Seahawks and 49ers will clash again in the final game of the regular season on Dec. 29, and it possibly will determine who wins the division and earns the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Regardless of how that game plays out, the Seahawks and 49ers may be the two best teams in the conference, which could help them make the NFC Championship Game atmosphere Wilson felt on Monday a reality in January.