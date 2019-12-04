WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 4

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

The new A-show in WWE continued to rise a wave of momentum on the December 4 edition of WWE NXT. Everyone was looking to raise their station on the brand though some wanted to do so at the expense of others.

After Dakota Kai got herself disqualified to punish Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley stepped up to The Captain of Team Kick. The No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship needed to get payback for her friends before turning to Shayna Baszler.

A timely assist from Adam Cole allowed Finn Balor to hand Tommaso Ciampa a devastating loss. However, The Prince did not care to work with the NXT champion, catching him with a pele kick. Both Ciampa and Balor continue to close in on Cole and the NXT Championship.

Kushida returned from injury to make a statement after losing his first match in NXT to WALTER. The Japanese Superstar looked to rebound and regain the hype he lost in his time away.

Due to a rib injury Damian Priest suffered during his long Survivor Series weekend, Killian Dain's promised match was cancelled. However, everyone in NXT knew The Beast of Belfast would not simply sit out the week.

NXT's best all stepped up to the plate, and stories began to build toward NXT TakeOver: Portland.