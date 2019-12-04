WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 4

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 4December 5, 2019
The new A-show in WWE continued to rise a wave of momentum on the December 4 edition of WWE NXT. Everyone was looking to raise their station on the brand though some wanted to do so at the expense of others.
After Dakota Kai got herself disqualified to punish Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley stepped up to The Captain of Team Kick. The No. 1 contender to the NXT Women's Championship needed to get payback for her friends before turning to Shayna Baszler.
A timely assist from Adam Cole allowed Finn Balor to hand Tommaso Ciampa a devastating loss. However, The Prince did not care to work with the NXT champion, catching him with a pele kick. Both Ciampa and Balor continue to close in on Cole and the NXT Championship.
Kushida returned from injury to make a statement after losing his first match in NXT to WALTER. The Japanese Superstar looked to rebound and regain the hype he lost in his time away.
Due to a rib injury Damian Priest suffered during his long Survivor Series weekend, Killian Dain's promised match was cancelled. However, everyone in NXT knew The Beast of Belfast would not simply sit out the week.
NXT's best all stepped up to the plate, and stories began to build toward NXT TakeOver: Portland.
Killian Dain vs. Pete Dunne
Killian Dain interrupted Mauro Ranallo's introduction to demand a challenger after his match with Damian Priest was cancelled given The Archer of Infamy's rib injury. Pete Dunne answered the call to take another shot at his rival.
While The Bruiserweight showed his growing knowledge of Dain and his anatomy with a focused technical assault, Dunne walked into this match with a bad knee. The Beast of Belfast took advantage by refusing to stay down then planting The Bruiserweight on the mat from the second rope for three.
Result
Dain def. Dunne by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
Dunne vs. Dain has rarely felt like the must-see feud it should have, but it was odd for NXT to waste their singles encounter on an impromptu match. It seems Dain vs. Priest has usurped the older rivalry.
Their match was solid, but the two do not have much chemistry. The Bruiserweight is better working with opponents that he can dominate rather than playing the underdog.
Keith Lee Promises Undisputed Era He Will Soon Take Their Gold
Adam Cole called out Finn Balor after running down Keith Lee for injuring Bobby Fish and knocking Cole into the crowd last week, flanked by Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. The Limitless One answered the call first, and O'Reilly immediately began roasting him for constantly losing.
Lee promised to win their gold soon enough. Undisputed Era tried to beat him down three on one, but the super heavyweight sent them reeling. Tommaso Ciampa attacked Cole from behind as he attempted to escape, forcing Undisputed Era to retreat through the crowd instead.
Grade
B+
Analysis
The Limitless One has arrived, and nothing seems to be out of his grasp. In a segment with Cole and Ciampa, every single eye was on Lee from the moment he stepped out. It's incredible just how much of the NXT Universe's attention he has taken in just over one month.
The overall segment was fun not just as a reminder that Lee is great but also to continue building to Ciampa vs. Cole. Balor's absence was felt, leaving questions for the future.
Shayna Baszler vs. Xia Li
Xia Li promised in a pre-match interview to make Shayna Baszler pay for last week's ambush. The Chinese Superstar came out kicking against the NXT women's champion. While an overconfident Baszler was fazed at first, she still locked Li in the Kirifuda Clutch for a tap out.
Result
Baszler def. Li by submission
Grade
C+
Analysis
Li got her brief moment in the spotlight and looked like she might be able to hang with Baszler in time. The Chinese Superstar still has plenty to learn, but she's raising her stock repeatedly.
The Queen of Spades has always been great at making her opponents look great while losing. She allows them to shine before choking them out.
The Forgotten Sons vs. Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff
The Forgotten Sons quickly and impressively dispatched two competitors from EVOLVE, Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff. With an assisted elevated diving double foot stomp, Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake took the victory.
Result
Cutler and Blake def. Alanis and Ruff by pinfall
Grade
D
Analysis
This was an unnecessary squash. At this point, The Forgotten Sons need to prove that the team can do more against better competition or make a major change.
Jaxson Ryker continues to be useless despite feeling like the most capable of the trio. Meanwhile, The Forgotten Sons can defeat everyone that does not matter only.
Mia Yim Gets Revenge on Dakota Kai; Shayna Baszler Gives Rhea Ripley Title Match
Dakota Kai admitted backstage that she was the one to lay out Mia Yim and promised to do the same to Rhea Ripley.
Ripley arrived to call Kai's betrayal clever only to reveal her own trick. Yim returned and attacked The Captain of Team Kick. The Head Baddie threw Kai into the the barricade repeatedly.
The No. 1 contender enjoyed the carnage until the NXT women's champion brought Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir out to lay out Ripley. The Aussie fought valiantly, but The Queen of Spades trapped Ripley in the Kirifuda Clutch and knocked her out.
The NXT women's champion announced Ripley would get her title match on December 18.
Grade
A
Analysis
Chaos reigned once again in NXT's women's division. Kai vs. Yim should be a main event in NXT in the coming weeks. Few matches earn that physical a brawl this early, but the story has been perfectly told.
Baszler vs. Ripley was inevitable at some point soon in NXT. The challenger has had the champion's number and earned the respect of the fans. It is likely she will dethrone The Queen of Spades. It would be a shame for her 400+ day reign to end on a random NXT though.
Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle
Kassius Ohno laid out an open challenge to NXT as a preview to Worlds Collide in January. Matt Riddle answered the call. The Wrestling Genius showed what his rejuvenation in NXT UK has helped him become by wearing down The Original Bro with technical offense.
Riddle brought the same fight he always has to Ohno, but The Wrestling Genius was more resilient than ever. He stuck around even after an impressive moonsault. However, The Original Bro would not be stopped, landing the BroDerek for the victory.
Result
Riddle def. Ohno by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
Riddle and Ohno got a chance to have a complete match, and they delivered for the most part. However, even with months of separation, there was not a single moment in this match with any drama.
The stars could have at least done a better job teasing a win for The Wrestling Genius. Ohno has been doing good work in NXT UK. Bringing him back to NXT to lose definitively does nothing for anyone.
Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes
NXT showed a video on Kushida's time away, highlighting the time he had to be with his wife and daughter.
Raul Mendoza came out to challenge The Japanese Superstar, but Cameron Grimes planted him on the ramp. Grimes got what he wanted, and he was made to regret it. Kushida wore him down with technical offense then trapped him in a roll up for the win.
Result
Kushida def. Grimes by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
It would have been nice to see Kushida vs. Grimes with time to deliver. At just over four minutes, this contest never got going. The two have potential chemistry shown in flashes that needs to be explored further.
The Japanese Superstar is one of NXT's most talent performers. It is time to commit to that talent. Given Grimes has been well established lately, he is the perfect star to help rebuild Kushida's status.
Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic
In a backstage interview, Tommaso Ciampa and Keith Lee had no doubts about their partner for the main event six-man tag team match as Dominik Dijakovic entered frame, asking the team if they were ready for war.
Dijakovic looked completely dominant against The Undisputed Era early in this contest, but he got overconfident, allowing him to be isolated. Tommaso Ciampa came out aggressive from a hot tag but was stopped with the High-Low from Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly.
Finn Balor arrived to make his statement. He dropkicked Adam Cole and connected with the 1916 on Ciampa. Lee laid out The Prince with a Spirit Bomb. The Limitless One then dodged the Last Shot and hit the Jackhammer on the NXT champion for the victory.
William Regal announced that Cole would defend the NXT Championship on the December 18 edition of NXT, and he would face the winner of next week's triple threat match between Balor, Ciampa and Lee.
Result
Ciampa, Lee and Dijakovic def. Cole, Strong and O'Reilly by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This follow-up match from the segment earlier in the night came off as unnecessary, but it certainly added an exclamation mark to Lee's night. While he felt like a stat before, pinning Cole made him unstoppable. He seems to be destined for gold.
It is unlikely The Limitless One will jump Ciampa in line for the NXT Championship, but he will absolutely make the triple threat match exciting. Before long, he needs to be carrying gold.