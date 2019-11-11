Brandon Brooks, Eagles Agree to Reported 4-Year, $54.2M Contract Extension

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Philadelphia. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Monday they have agreed to a four-year extension with offensive guard Brandon Brooks.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Brooks will be the highest-paid guard in the NFL with $54.2 million total on the extension and $30 million guaranteed.

Brooks joined the Eagles in 2014 and has started every game he has played in that stretch, missing only two weeks in 2016.

The 30-year-old was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons but has continued to see his game improve.

Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland said Monday Brooks is "having the best season of his life," per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. He is also the highest-rated offensive lineman in the NFL this year by Pro Football Focus, per Mike Kaye of NJ.com.

This is despite undergoing surgery in January to repair a torn Achilles.

The Eagles consistently have one of the top offensive lines in the NFL, with Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jason Peters all earning first-team All-Pro honors during their careers. With Brooks playing at that level this year, the unit has been extremely reliable up front.

As Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL noted, this group should also be together for a long time:

After signing quarterback Carson Wentz to a $128 million extension this offseason, the Eagles are making sure they will keep him protected.

