Twitter Loves #DakDancesToAnything After Dak Prescott's Intense Pregame Ritual

Defeating a Dallas Cowboys offense with Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper is difficult enough when Prescott is just a quarterback.

The Minnesota Vikings had to deal with the dancing version on Sunday night as well.

NBC's broadcast showed footage of Prescott warming up prior to the game, and his violent hip twists immediately jumped out:

Elliott had some fun with his quarterback's pregame routine:

You didn't have to be at AT&T Stadium to imitate the moves:

Twitter naturally had some fun with the moves, mixing in different sounds and songs:

The warm-ups must have worked because Prescott helped put the Cowboys ahead in the third quarter with a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper after he threw two touchdowns in the first half.