Baker Mayfield: Browns' Win vs. Bills 'Can Get Us Rolling,' Talks Final Drive

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns won Sunday for the first time since Week 4, which Baker Mayfield believes could be the start of a big second half.

The quarterback discussed the 19-16 win over the Buffalo Bills after the game:

"Having a tight victory over a great team is something that we needed, especially at home," Mayfield said. "Kinda get the monkey off our back with that one."

The Browns had been 0-3 at home before the key win over the now 6-3 Bills.

As was the case in several other games this year, Cleveland got the ball with a chance to win in the final minutes. This time, Mayfield was able to come through with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins with 1:44 remaining.

It capped a 10-play, 82-yard drive to turn a four-point deficit into a three-point lead.

The second-year player explained the success on the final drive after inconsistency earlier in the game:

Cleveland had been stopped twice deep in Buffalo territory, settling for one field goal while turning it over on downs on another possession. However, the offense did just enough to earn the win and improve to 3-6.

Although the Browns have been one of the league's biggest disappointments so far in 2019, they are still alive in the playoff hunt with seven games remaining, including five against divisional opponents.