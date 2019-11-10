Baker Mayfield: Browns' Win vs. Bills 'Can Get Us Rolling,' Talks Final Drive

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 10: Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates as he runs off during the field after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Bills 19-16. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Cleveland Browns won Sunday for the first time since Week 4, which Baker Mayfield believes could be the start of a big second half.

The quarterback discussed the 19-16 win over the Buffalo Bills after the game:

"Having a tight victory over a great team is something that we needed, especially at home," Mayfield said. "Kinda get the monkey off our back with that one."

The Browns had been 0-3 at home before the key win over the now 6-3 Bills.

As was the case in several other games this year, Cleveland got the ball with a chance to win in the final minutes. This time, Mayfield was able to come through with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins with 1:44 remaining.

It capped a 10-play, 82-yard drive to turn a four-point deficit into a three-point lead.

The second-year player explained the success on the final drive after inconsistency earlier in the game:

Cleveland had been stopped twice deep in Buffalo territory, settling for one field goal while turning it over on downs on another possession. However, the offense did just enough to earn the win and improve to 3-6.

Although the Browns have been one of the league's biggest disappointments so far in 2019, they are still alive in the playoff hunt with seven games remaining, including five against divisional opponents.

