Rob Gronkowski Talks Tom Brady Reunion, Playing Shape, More After Bucs Trade

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski will officially be returning to the NFL after one year in retirement—but it won't be in a New England Patriots uniform.

In order to be reunited with Tom Brady, Gronkowski was traded to Tampa Bay. The Bucs announced the move Tuesday and reintroduced him to the world in a press conference Wednesday.

Gronkowski explained his decision to return after a year away from the sport.

"I was getting a lot of questions, a lot of opportunities to come back," he said, per Bucs Nation. "My body 100 percent needed a rest. I had no fire last year. As time rolled on, my body started feeling good. My desire to play the game of football came back."

"I always knew in the back of my mind that I loved football," he added after saying he worked out with Tom Brady two months ago, per Greg Auman of The Athletic. He has stayed in shape and is close to his playing weight while measuring at 250 pounds, per Dan Roche of WBZ. The Patriots listed him at 268 pounds in 2018.

Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, joins a new team after playing his entire career under head coach Bill Belichick, but he still thinks highly of his former coach.

"I've learned so much football from the best coach, hands down, in all of football, Coach Belichick," per Auman.

Gronk noted he might've returned to New England this year if Brady had re-signed with his team, but instead he decided to follow his quarterback down to Tampa, via Auman.

"Tom is like the appetizer of the whole meal," he said, per Grace Remington of CBS Tampa. "He got me hooked when he went down to Tampa."

There were also some other factors that got him excited about the new location:

Tampa Bay acquired the tight end along with a 2020 seventh-round pick while sending a fourth-round pick this year to New England, which still had the player's rights.

The star tight end had originally announced his retirement in March 2019 after helping the Patriots win their third Super Bowl title in a five-year stretch.

The New York native got a new job as an analyst for Fox Sports and explained that he would "always keep it open" regarding a return to the field:

After some more time away, Gronk decided to officially make his return to football.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Gronk teased a comeback, saying "you never know" in regard to a potential return to the NFL. Less than 24 hours later, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the tight end told the Patriots he was interested in reuniting with Brady in Tampa.

When Gronkowski retired last year, he still had one year and $10 million remaining on his contract.

"Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season," his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Rapoport on Tuesday. "He will honor his current contract at this time."

There is no denying the veteran's impact on the field as a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time selection to the All-Pro first team. He had four seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards and five years of at least 10 touchdowns in nine seasons in the NFL.

With 80 touchdowns in 115 games, he will likely be a Pro Football Hall of Famer when first eligible.

The only question about the Arizona product is his durability after missing at least one game in each of the last seven seasons. He was out for 13 games over the last three years, while his 2018 season was severely limited by injuries. His 52.5 receiving yards per game that year were his lowest since his rookie season, while his three touchdowns tied a career low.

A year away from the game, he will now get a chance to get back on the field with Brady and show what he can do in Bruce Arians' offense.