Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

As has been the case for most of the 2019 NFL season, injuries cloud the fantasy picture entering Week 10. The Indianapolis Colts, for example, may be without starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who suffered a knee sprain in Week 9.

Indianapolis is optimistic that Brissett can play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but there's obviously no guarantee. The good news for fantasy managers is that replacing Brissett with backup Brian Hoyer is a serviceable option. Hoyer tossed three touchdown passes in relief of Brissett last week, and the Dolphins have allowed 19 passing touchdowns on the season.

Which other borderline starters and sleepers are worth a play in Week 10? Let's examine some of them here, along with those who should sit the bench.

First, though, let's examine the top must-start stars of the week.

Fantasy Football Week 10 Top 25

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

6. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

8. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

10. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

11. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

14. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

15. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

16. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

18. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

19. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

20. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

21. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

22. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

23. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

24. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

25. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterbacks: Start 'Em

Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Jacoby Brissett/Brian Hoyer, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

The switch to Ryan Tannehill has provided a bit of a spark to the Tennessee Titans offense. While Tannehill has been far from spectacular, he's been able to stretch the field better than Marcus Mariota and has been somewhat consistent in fantasy.

In his three starts, Tannehill has averaged 278 passing yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

This week, Tannehill will have to stare down a Kansas City Chiefs pass rush that has 26 sacks on the season already. If he can overcome that, he should be in line for another solid, if unspectacular outing. The Chiefs have given up 14 touchdown passes while snagging just six interceptions so far in 2019.

Quarterbacks: Sit 'Em

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Ryan Finley, Cincinnati Bengals

Kyle Allen, Carolina Panthers

Running Backs: Start 'Em

Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh Steelers

Latavius Murray, New Orleans Saints

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Jaylen Samuels, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Samuels did not lead the Pittsburgh Steelers rushing attack in Week 9, as some might have expected. Instead, rookie Trey Edmunds handled that role. However, Samuels was still a fantasy standout in PPR leagues. He finished with 13 receptions and 83 total yards.

Due to his role as the receiving back, Samuels should again be a safe play this week against the Los Angeles Rams. Starter James Conner returned to practice but remains limited.

If Conner can go, he'll likely take back the rushing role that Edmunds had against the Colts. He'll be worth the start if he's active. Samuels should be worth the start in PPR formats, regardless of Conner's status—though he's more valuable if the Pro Bowler doesn't play.

Running Backs: Sit 'Em

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

Ty Johnson, Detroit Lions

Wide Receivers: Start 'Em

Tyrell Williams, Oakland Raiders

Golden Tate, New York Giants

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals

Zach Pascal, Indianapolis Colts

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

New York Giants receiver Golden Tate has been a PPR stud since returning from his four-game suspension. He has averaged just under six receptions per game and has at least a half-dozen catches in each of his last three outings.

This trend should continue in Week 10 against the New York Jets.

While the Jets do have defensive talent—and an aggressive coordinator in Gregg Williams—they do not possess a shut-down secondary. The Jets rank just 24th in pass defense, allowing 263 yards per game through the air.

Wide Receivers: Sit 'Em

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Curtis Samuel, Carolina Panthers

Antonio Callaway, Cleveland Browns

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions

Tight Ends: Start 'Em

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams

Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings

Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

Jack Doyle, TE Indianapolis Colts

Colts tight end Jack Doyle is a bit of a risk because he splits time with Eric Ebron at the position. However, he is coming off a three-catch, one-touchdown game and has a favorable matchup against the Dolphins.

In addition, Indianapolis may be forced to rely on its tight ends more, as wideout T.Y. Hilton is expected to miss Sunday's game:

The Dolphins have given up an average of nearly three passing touchdowns per game this season. They'll likely give up a handful more against the Colts, and there's a good chance that Doyle comes down with one of them.

Tight Ends: Sit 'Em

Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks

Trey Burton, Chicago Bears

Ricky Seals-Jones, Cleveland Browns

Chris Herndon IV, New York Jets

Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers