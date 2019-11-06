Bears' Mitchell Trubisky Wants Halas Hall TVs Turned off Amid Criticism of Team

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Professional athletes often use the cliche "block out the noise," but Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is taking that saying to another level.

"Trying to get some of these TVs in the building turned off," the struggling signal-caller said of Halas Hall, the Bears' practice facility, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. "Because you've got too many people talking on TV about us and what they think about us—what we should do, what we are and what we're not—but they don't really know who we are. Or what we're capable of as people. Or what we're going through. Or what we're thinking."

Finley noted Trubisky's response came when he was asked if he was avoiding social media as the team continues to lose and draw criticism from fans and commentators.

It is no surprise the Bears have been on the receiving end of plenty of criticism as one of the league's most disappointing teams. They have lost four straight after a 3-1 start and look nothing like the version of themselves that went 12-4 last season.

Trubisky has taken the brunt of that criticism as he's regressed statistically this year. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 with 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 picks through the air and 421 yards and three scores on the ground but has just 1,217 passing yards, five touchdown throws and three interceptions with 46 rushing yards this year.

He is also a mere 30th in the league in true quarterback rating, per ESPN.com.

Trubisky is always going to be subject to even more criticism because the Bears traded up to select him with the No. 2 overall pick in a draft that included Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. It may not seem fair to the North Carolina product, but he will always be compared to those two, who are among the best quarterbacks in the league.

He hasn't lived up to expectations and has largely wasted a talented defense this season. Until he improves his play, he will have to keep turning off those televisions.