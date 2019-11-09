'Hangman' Adam Page Beats Pac at AEW Full Gear 2019

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In a rematch of their clash on the first episode of AEW Dynamite, "Hangman" Adam Page defeated Pac at AEW Full Gear on Saturday.

Pac and Page were originally scheduled to face off at Double or Nothing in May but reported creative differences resulted in the match taking place at an independent show in the United Kingdom. Page won the bout via disqualification and then won a Battle Royal at Double or Nothing to earn an AEW World Championship match.

Page fell short in his bid to become the first AEW world champion when he lost to Chris Jericho at All Out, while Pac made his official debut for the company at that event when he replaced the injured Jon Moxley as Kenny Omega's opponent.

Pac somewhat surprisingly beat Omega, which helped establish him as a top guy immediately in the same vein as Page. That fact helped generate some big-time interest in the long-awaited Pac vs. Page match on Dynamite, and Pac took another step up the ladder with another huge win.

With Cody leapfrogging Pac to earn a title shot against Jericho at Full Gear, Pac essentially inserted himself into the Omega vs. Moxley rivalry. After Pac and Moxley lost a tag team match to Omega and Page on Dynamite, Pac and Moxley went at it one-on-one.

Both competitors came close to beating each other on multiple occasions, but they went to a time-limit draw, which was arguably another coup for Pac given that Moxley is one of AEW's biggest stars.

While Pac and Page weren't necessarily feuding any longer entering Full Gear, the fact that they were left out of some of the top storylines opened the door for them to continue their rivalry and finally face each other on the pay-per-view stage.

Since AEW stresses the importance of wins and losses, Saturday was a big match since a win could conceivably push the victor into the World Championship scene in the near future.

The victory is a huge bounce-back for Page and helps put him back on the radar, while Pac is now facing some adversity for the first time during his AEW tenure.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).