Antonio Conte Slams Inter Transfer Strategy After Borussia Dortmund UCL Loss

TF-Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has attacked the club's hierarchy following their loss to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Inter were 2-0 up on the night and seemingly in control of the contest at the Westfalenstadion. However, they became complacent in the second half and allowed their hosts to build momentum, culminating in a 3-2 comeback win for Dortmund.

After the game, Conte was asked for his thoughts on the team's performance and said he's been left with a squad that's not good enough to compete domestically and in the Champions League, per Reuters (h/t the Guardian):

"Some important mistakes have been made at the planning stage, we can't play both the Champions League and Serie A with such a small squad. I'm tired of saying the same things over and over again, perhaps they could come here over and say something. I hope that this will help them understand a few things.

"They tell me that I should smile more on television. But I always end up saying the same things, about the growth process, about taking it step by step.

"The lads are giving everything and going at full pelt, and I can't ask them for more than that. We are talking about players who, apart from Diego Godin, have never won anything. Who do we turn to? Nicolo Barella who has come from Cagliari? Or (Stefano) Sensi, who came from Sassuolo?"

Here are the highlights of a remarkable game, which leaves Inter third in Group F behind Barcelona and Dortmund:

Inter were praised in the summer when they convinced Conte to join, especially given his connections with rivals Juventus as a player and manager.

Overall his start to life at the club has been positive. In Serie A, they appear to be the team most likely to challenge Juve's dominance at the top of the table, and after 11 games they sit just one point behind the Turin giants.

However, it's clear Conte isn't pleased with certain aspects of the squad assembled. Italian football writer David Amoyal said he thinks more patience is required from the former Chelsea boss:

Daniella Matar of the Associated Press isn't expecting the coach's complaints to stop any time soon:

While Conte may not have seen many winners arrive in the summer, a lot of excellent players joined. Inter were bolstered in attack with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, while Sensi and Barella are strong midfield options.

With that in mind, not to mention Inter's position in Serie A, Conte's remarks will surprise some. Should he still be in charge come the end of the campaign, it will be intriguing to see what type of business the club does ahead of the next campaign.