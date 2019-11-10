KSI Defeats Logan Paul by Split Decision in Rematch of YouTube Stars

Michael Tran/Getty Images

British YouTuber Olajide Olatunji (better known as KSI) defeated American YouTuber Logan Paul via split decision Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles to retain the YouTube Boxing Championship Title.

Per Lance Pugmire of The Athletic, the judges' scorecards read 56-55 for Paul, and 57-54 and 56-55 for KSI. Pugmire also unofficially scored his card 58-54 in KSI's favor.

Paul landed more punches, per CompuBox:

However, Paul incurred a two-point deduction for hitting KSI in the back of the head while he was down in the fourth round:

KSI was granted a five-minute timeout to recover and eventually continued the match.

Both competitors seemed as though they wanted to end the bout early with aggressive fighting and knockout attempts.

KSI almost ended it early with this try:

At one point, the fight looked like a bar room brawl:





Ultimately, KSI had his hand raised at the end of the night.

The two also fought to a majority draw on August 25 in Manchester, England. One judge called KSI the winner 58-57 in the six-round matchup, but the other two scored it 57-57.

KSI won the YouTube title on February 3, 2018, after a bout with Joe Waller.