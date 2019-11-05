Ex-Browns Safety Jermaine Whitehead 'Deeply Sorry' for Threatening Posts

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Former Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead apologized Tuesday for threatening posts he made on social media following the Browns' loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

According to TMZ Sports, Whitehead said the following regarding his actions in a statement:

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver. That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.

"I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling. Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream. Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future. I love you!"

After the Denver game, Whitehead posted several threatening messages to those who criticized his play, including, "Imma kill you b---h," and "Don't get shot at lil b---h."

As a result of the posts, the Browns released Whitehead on Monday.

After Whitehead's Twitter account was suspended, the Browns released the following statement regarding his actions, per CNN's Eric Levenson: "Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate. We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally."

Sunday's loss dropped the Browns to 2-6 on the season, and big plays surrendered by the Cleveland defense played a significant role in the defeat.

Despite the fact that Brandon Allen made his first career start at quarterback for the Broncos, the Browns gave up a 75-yard touchdown catch to Noah Fant, a 21-yard touchdown catch to Courtland Sutton and a 30-yard touchdown run to Phillip Lindsay in the 24-19 loss.

The 26-year-old Whitehead is in the midst of his fourth NFL season after originally being signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

Green Bay waived Whitehead last season, and he was claimed by the Browns. He started each of Cleveland's first eight games this season, registering 41 tackles, two passes defended and his first career interception.

Whitehead has appeared in 34 career games and made 10 starts, but with just 70 tackles, one interception and one sack in those 34 games, he may not be a hot commodity on the open market.