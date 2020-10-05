Packers' Davante Adams Says He Won't Be Able to Play vs. Falcons Due to Injury

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will miss Monday's game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury.

"Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight. I’ve done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys," Adams tweeted.

This will be Adams' second straight missed game with the injury. He had been listed as questionable.

Injuries were a major storyline for the 27-year-old Adams in 2019. He missed four games in October with turf toe, though the Packers more than treaded water without their dynamic wideout, going 4-0 in that time behind the strong play of Aaron Rodgers and a run game headlined by Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

Still, getting back his No. 1 wideout was excellent news for Rodgers, and Adams stayed healthy the rest of the way in 2019, catching 83 passes for 997 yards and five touchdowns.

Unfortunately for the Packers, it appears as though Adams could potentially miss more time. He's emerged as one of the NFL's best receivers in recent seasons and was spectacular in 2018, registering 111 receptions for 1,386 yards and 13 scores.

The Packers also placed wideout Allen Lazard on injured reserve this week.

Still, expect Green Bay's offense to keep on chugging without Adams. Jones is an excellent receiver out of the backfield, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a solid option out wide. Rodgers may lean more heavily on tight end Robert Tonyan as well, especially in the red zone.