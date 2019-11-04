Report: Colts' Jacoby Brissett Has MCL Strain After MRI, Could Play in Week 10

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett suffered an MCL strain in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Mortensen reported Brissett could be healthy enough to play against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 but that there's "nothing definite."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

