NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Latest 2019 Standings and Reaction for All 32 Teams

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up Week 9 with a 37-18 win over the NFC East rival New York Giants. The win keeps Dallas on top in the division and near the top of the NFC standings.

The problem for the Cowboys, as it pertains to the race for a playoff bye, is that five teams in the conference—the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings currently have better records.

If the Cowboys hope to earn a bye, they're going to need help.

Here, we'll examine where the Cowboys and the NFL's other 31 teams stand after nine weeks.

NFL Week 10 Power Rankings

1. San Francisco 49ers

2. New Orleans Saints

3. New England Patriots

4. Baltimore Ravens

5. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Green Bay Packers

7. Seattle Seahawks

8. Minnesota Vikings

9. Dallas Cowboys

10. Houston Texans

11. Indianapolis Colts

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Buffalo Bills

14. Los Angeles Rams

15. Carolina Panthers

16. Los Angeles Chargers

17. Oakland Raiders

18. Detroit Lions

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Tennessee Titans

22. Arizona Cardinals

23. Chicago Bears

24. Denver Broncos

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26. New York Giants

27. Cleveland Browns

28. Atlanta Falcons

29. Miami Dolphins

30. Washington Redskins

31. New York Jets

32. Cincinnati Bengals

1. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers aren't just sitting atop the NFC they're on top of the entire NFL. With the New England Patriots losing on Sunday night, San Francisco is the last remaining unbeaten team in the league.

Their ranking at No. 1 is about more than just the 49ers 8-0 record, though. This is a well-coached team built to win in the trenches and to physically dominate opponents. They have a steady, if unspectacular, quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, a dominant running game and perhaps the best pass rush in the entire NFL.

"I really do think San Francisco is the best team in football," NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano said on his Thinking Out Loud segment. "I just don't think that [in] Week 9, it really means that much."

Siciliano is right that being undefeated at the midpoint means little. San Francisco still has plenty to prove—and a daunting matchup with the Seahawks looming. For now, though, no team in the NFL is playing better.

11. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts slid a bit in the rankings following a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Knocking the Colts too much for the loss, though would be an overreaction.

Indianapolis had a chance to win at the end, but Adam Vinatieri missed a 43-yard field goal with just over a minute remaining.

The Colts also played much of the game without starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. This is never an easy obstacle to overcome in-game. Even the otherwise undefeated New Orleans Saints lost when Drew Brees went down.

The Colts got quality production from backup Brian Hoyer—168 yards, three touchdowns, one interception—but Indianapolis' offensive chemistry was thrown off. The good news is that Brissett's knee injury doesn't appear to be serious.

Brissett may even be back for this week's game against the Miami Dolphins.

12. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have their fair share of issues—like the league's 19th-ranked scoring defense and an inconsistent receiving corps. That receiving corps took a hit on Sunday when wideout DeSean Jackson suffered a core muscle injury.

While Jackson hadn't played since Week 2 before Sunday, his return was expected to provide a boost to the league's 21st-ranked passing attack (219.7 yards per game).

The good news is that Philadelphia has been strong enough in the trenches—ranked 12th in rushing offense, fifth in run defense—to stay competitive in most games. The run game has helped Philadelphia knock off quality teams in the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills this season.

Philadelphia's ability to run and stop the run could make the Eagles dangerous if they can get into the postseason. However, this is a team that needs to play with more consistency. While the Eagles do have some quality wins this season, they've also been blown out by Dallas and the Minnesota Vikings.