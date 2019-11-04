Mike D'Antoni Rips Rockets as 'Soft' After Loss to Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2019

Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni gestures during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington. The Rockets won 159-158. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was not pleased with his team following Sunday's 129-100 loss to the Miami Heat, describing the Rockets as "soft" in his postgame comments.

"They jumped on us from the beginning," he added, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "They outran us and outhustled us and outplayed us. First quarter, they just came out and smacked us, and we just took it. At a certain point, you've got to fight. Little like last year, not enough tiger out there. We're just not playing as hard as we should be playing, especially on the defensive end."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Blowout Loss May Be 'Last Straw' for D'Antoni

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Blowout Loss May Be 'Last Straw' for D'Antoni

    Sean Deveney
    via Heavy.com

    Takeaways from Rockets' Loss to Heat

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Takeaways from Rockets' Loss to Heat

    Jonathan Feigen
    via HoustonChronicle.com

    D'Antoni Rips 'Soft' Rockets After Embarrassing Loss

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    D'Antoni Rips 'Soft' Rockets After Embarrassing Loss

    Ben DuBose
    via Rockets Wire

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    Second week of NBA action is in the books; see where your team ranks

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    New NBA Power Rankings 📈📉

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report