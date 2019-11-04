Mike D'Antoni Rips Rockets as 'Soft' After Loss to Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was not pleased with his team following Sunday's 129-100 loss to the Miami Heat, describing the Rockets as "soft" in his postgame comments.

"They jumped on us from the beginning," he added, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "They outran us and outhustled us and outplayed us. First quarter, they just came out and smacked us, and we just took it. At a certain point, you've got to fight. Little like last year, not enough tiger out there. We're just not playing as hard as we should be playing, especially on the defensive end."

