DeMaurice Smith Says Redskins' Trent Williams Asked NFLPA Not to Investigate

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, said on 106.7 The Fan that Washington tackle Trent Williams has requested the NFLPA not investigate the team amid allegations of a disinformation campaign against Williams:

The NFLPA previously released the following statement regarding the situation:

Williams, who held out the first eight weeks of the season, said his standoff with the team resulted from two factors: Washington didn't give him more money in the final two years of his contract, and the team misdiagnosed a growth on his head that turned out to be cancerous, per John Keim of ESPN.

"It was cancer. I had a tumor removed from my skull—attached to my skull—it got pretty serious for a second," he said. "I was told some scary things from the doctors. It was definitely nothing to play with. It was one of those things that will change your outlook on life."

Williams said he told Washington's doctors six years earlier about the growth, which turned out to be a rare form of cancer called dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans, and that the team's doctors told him it was "something minor."

"I mean, the lump continued to grow over the years. It was concerning, but there was no pain involved, and if I'm being told by the very people I put my career in the hands of, people are telling me I'm fine, I'm fine," he said. "That's how I looked at it."

Washington has offered a different version of events and asked both the league's Management Council and NFLPA to review the situation.

"We have requested this review under the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement that provides for an independent third party review of any NFL player's medical care," the team said in a statement. "The Redskins continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our players and staff. Due to healthcare and privacy regulations, we are unable to comment further at this time."

Williams told reporters he has respect for team owner Daniel Snyder and doesn't hold him accountable for the situation, but when he was asked about his relationship with team president Bruce Allen, he declined comment. He also said his desire to be traded by the team, and the lack of a trade, was the result of the team's viewing the situation as a power struggle.

It remains unclear if Williams will play for Washington this season. He didn't pass his physical with the team because of discomfort putting on a helmet in the aftermath of having the tumor removed. It seems unlikely the gulf between the player and organization will be bridged anytime soon.