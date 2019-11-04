NFL Playoff Picture 2019: Week 10 Standings, Super Bowl Odds and Wild-Card Hunt

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The New England Patriots may have lost their first game Sunday, but they are still the favorites to win Super Bowl 54.

New Orleans has the best odds of any NFC team, while San Francisco, who is the lone unbeaten side in the NFL, checks in beneath the Patriots and Saints.

New England and New Orleans sit in good spots to win their respective divisions, while the 49ers must fend off challenges from Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams.

The second-place side in the NFC West could earn the top wild-card position in a deep playoff race. A case could be made for five teams to secure the two wild-card spots.

In the AFC, Buffalo and Indianapolis are the wild-card front-runners, with a few challengers possibly lurking at and around .500.

Super Bowl Odds

Via Caesars.

New England (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

New Orleans (+450)

San Francisco (+800)

Green Bay (+800)

Kansas City (+1,100)

Dallas (+1,100)

Baltimore (+1,200)

Philadelphia (+1,400)

Minnesota (+1,800)

Seattle (+2,000)

One loss should not deter you from betting against the Patriots on the Super Bowl future.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

After all, the Patriots still have Tom Brady in charge and a defense that dominated the first eight weeks of the campaign.

Following its Week 10 bye, New England has the chance to beat four potential playoff teams in a row.

The stretch begins with a road trip to Philadelphia and includes home games with Dallas and Kansas City, as well as a visit to Houston.

If Bill Belichick's side slips up in a handful of those contests, then there should be reason for concern.

By beating the Patriots, Baltimore proved it could play with the best sides in the NFL. If Lamar Jackson and Co. did enough to convince you they can win the Super Bowl, you should take a flier on them at +1200.

New Orleans carries lower value than San Francisco because it has an easier path to a divisional crown and possibly the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

Sean Payton's team could breeze through four straight NFC South games, and it gets to host San Francisco December 8.

The 49ers have a much more difficult second half that features two meetings with Seattle, a rematch against the Los Angeles Rams, trips to Baltimore and New Orleans and a home clash with Green Bay.

If Kyle Shanahan's squad conquers the majority of those challenges, it will sit closer to New England on the odds chart, but for now, the difficult schedule makes it hard to place it as the overwhelming favorite.

NFL Standings

AFC

Division Leaders

1. New England (8-0)

2. Baltimore (5-2)

3. Houston (6-3)

4. Kansas City (6-3)

Wild-Card Hunt

5. Buffalo (6-2)

6. Indianapolis (5-3)

7. Pittsburgh (4-4)

8. Oakland (4-4)

9. Jacksonville (4-5)

10. Tennessee (4-5)

11. Los Angeles Chargers (4-5)

12. Denver (3-6)

13. Cleveland (2-6)

14. Miami (1-7)

15. New York Jets (1-7)

16. Cincinnati (0-7)

Buffalo can stretch its wild-card advantage by downing Cleveland, Miami and Denver in the next three weeks.

John Munson/Associated Press

If that occurs, the Bills should create a buffer between themselves and the rest of the pack with Dallas, Baltimore and New England in the final five clashes.

Buffalo's Week 15 trip to Pittsburgh is becoming more important by the week, as the Steelers have clawed their way back from a 1-4 start.

A Bills victory at Heinz Field would likely lock up one of the two wild-card positions, unless they unexpectedly struggle in November.

Jacoby Brissett's injury may affect the AFC South and second wild-card races. Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters the quarterback "likely" has a knee sprain, per The Athletic's Stephen Holder.

Indianapolis could manage a two-game stretch against Miami and Jacksonville without Brissett, but it may suffer November 21 vs. Houston if he fails to play.

Even though the Jaguars and Titans are 4-5, the Week 12 matchup at NRG Stadium could decide the AFC South winner.

Pittsburgh could leap into the No. 6 spot since it possesses a favorable schedule. After hosting the Rams in Week 10, it plays Cleveland and Cincinnati over a three-week span.

If Mike Tomlin's side wins each of those AFC North games, it could be in a playoff spot, but the Steelers close with three of their final four on the road and Buffalo at home.

Oakland must take advantage of its three-game home stand, which continues Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Jon Gruden's team beats the Chargers and Bengals, it could generate momentum going into December.

The Raiders should root for the Texans to beat the Colts in the AFC South for potential tiebreaker purposes. They have a head-to-head win over Indianapolis and lost to Houston.

NFC



Division Leaders

1. San Francisco (8-0)

2. New Orleans (7-1)

3. Green Bay (7-2)

4. Dallas (4-3)

Wild-Card Hunt

5. Seattle (7-2)

6. Minnesota (6-3)

7. Los Angeles Rams (5-3)

8. Carolina (5-3)

9. Philadelphia (5-4)

10. Detroit (3-4-1)

11. Arizona (3-5-1)

12. Chicago (3-5)

13. New York Giants (2-6)

14. Tampa Bay (2-6)

15. Atlanta (1-7)

16. Washington (1-8)

Seattle gained a wild-card advantage thanks to Minnesota's loss to Kansas City.

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The Vikings' defeat also allowed the Rams, Panthers and Eagles to creep within one win of the No. 6 seed.

Pete Carroll's Seahawks could be dragged back into the crowded picture if they drop road games to San Francisco and Philadelphia.

That would set up a treacherous December in which Seattle would have to beat Minnesota and Carolina to remain in playoff position.

Minnesota could drop two games in a row since it heads to Dallas for a Week 10 Sunday night clash.

Unlike Seattle, the Vikings only have one matchup left against a side in the wild-card race. A victory at AT&T Stadium may be important later in the season if the Eagles steal first place in the NFC East from the Cowboys.

The Rams sit in an ideal spot with home games vs. Chicago, Baltimore and Seattle in the coming weeks.

If Sean McVay's team takes care of business on home soil, it could head to Dallas and San Francisco in Weeks 15 and 16 looking to lock up its wild-card position.

The Rams also have an outside shot at the NFC West, but that requires avenging losses to the Seahawks and 49ers, plus both sides slipping up on a few occasions.

Carolina's Week 1 home loss to the Rams could end up being the difference in a wild-card tiebreaker.

All three of the Panthers' defeats have come to NFC sides, which could hamper them further since conference record is a tiebreaker if head-to-head does not apply.

Unless it sweeps the Saints, Carolina must focus on the wild-card to qualify for the playoffs, but that could be difficult with Green Bay, Seattle and Indianapolis still on the schedule.

For now, Philadelphia's best shot at the postseason is through the NFC East title. The Eagles finish with Miami and four divisional contests, so it could put pressure on Dallas.

In order to do so, it must beat one of New England or Seattle in Weeks 11 and 12. If that occurs, and they receive some help, the Eagles may be able to make a late run at a wild-card berth.

