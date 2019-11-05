Fantasy Football 2019: Players You Need to Target Before Trade Deadlines

0 of 8

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The NFL trade deadline was a disappointment, but the fantasy football trade deadline doesn't need to be.

Deadlines in fantasy leagues can be fruitful for contending teams. If a team owner has the foresight and finesse to find value, it's possible to gobble up worthwhile talent set to have an upswing in production during the season's second half, which converges nicely with the fantasy playoffs.

Some of the players fantasy owners should target are buy-low candidates. Some might vary in price depending on the knowledge and demeanor of the potential trade partner.

But all of these players are worth seeking out on the trade market as their value should only rise. Given the opportunity for deals, the impending fantasy trade deadline remains the second-most important roster-forging moment behind drafts.