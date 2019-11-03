Lamar Jackson Outduels Tom Brady as Ravens Hand Patriots 1st Loss of Season

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens did something no other team in NFL history has—beat the 2019 New England Patriots.

Baltimore won its fourth straight game and improved to 6-2 on the season with a 37-20 victory over New England during Sunday's showdown between AFC playoff contenders at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are comfortably ahead of the 4-4 Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North thanks to Lamar Jackson's individual brilliance and timely plays from the defense in the second half.

As for the Patriots, they are still 8-1 on the year and ahead of the 6-2 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Notable Fantasy Stats

BAL QB Lamar Jackson: 17-of-23 passing for 163 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions; 61 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns

BAL RB Mark Ingram: 15 carries for 115 yards; two catches for 29 yards

NE QB Tom Brady : 30-of-46 passing, 285 yards, one touchdown and one interception

NE RB James White: nine carries for 38 yards and one touchdown; two catches for 46 yards

NE WR Mohamed Sanu : 10 catches for 81 yards and a touchdown

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Prove They are True Contenders

Playing against a Patriots defense that is first in the NFL in points allowed per game, yards allowed per game and interceptions, and second in sacks is typically a nightmare for opposing signal-callers.

For Jackson, it was an opportunity to bolster his MVP stock on a national stage.

Baltimore made an immediate statement with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the first possession of the game that saw Jackson complete all four of his passes and score on a read-option keeper. It was important for more than just the initial touchdown, as the defense was so worried about Jackson keeping it the rest of the game that Mark Ingram II benefited from a number of wide-open lanes.

Jackson being electrifying with his legs is nothing new, but there are still some concerns with his passing considering he entered Sunday's contest with four touchdown passes and five picks in his last five games.

He answered those questions in a major way while nursing a four-point lead in the second half after the Patriots seized momentum by playing with pace and tiring Baltimore's defense on a touchdown drive. Jackson found Willie Snead IV on a rollout pass for a critical fourth-down conversion and then capped the 14-play, 81-yard drive with a touchdown throw to Nick Boyle two snaps after another ankle-breaking run.

The Louisville product kept his eyes downfield while escaping pressure in the pocket throughout the matchup with arguably the best defense in the league, and he then delivered with his arm when a Patriots comeback appeared imminent.

If he continues doing that as the season progresses, the Ravens will be on the shortlist of AFC Super Bowl contenders.

Patriots Make the Biggest Mistakes in Game Littered with Them

It's easy to assume the Patriots have no weaknesses with a stifling defense on one side and a six-time Super Bowl winner under center on the other, but Baltimore's mistakes were the only reason they were still within striking distance by the second half.

The Ravens had all the momentum and a 17-0 lead in the second quarter when Cyrus Jones muffed a punt and set the visitors up in the red zone. Tom Brady parlayed the opportunity into a touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu before New England cut the lead to 17-10 with a field goal after Ingram's fumble put it in the red zone again.

Not to be outdone, Marlon Humphrey's unnecessary roughness penalty extended a field-goal drive and led to a 17-13 halftime score when it previously appeared as if Baltimore was on the way to a blowout win.

Fortunately for the Ravens, Humphrey made up for his mistake on the biggest gaffe of the game. Julian Edelman fumbled while fighting for extra yardage on the first possession of the second half, and the Alabama product returned it 70 yards for a score.

The Patriots weren't done making mistakes, as Brady threw an interception right to Earl Thomas while down 10 in the fourth quarter before Jason McCourty's illegal use of hands on a third-down play extended a drive that Jackson finished with another touchdown run to put the game away.

This is just one loss, and anyone who thinks it will prevent Brady, Bill Belichick and New England from bouncing back come playoff time has not paid attention to NFL history. Still, the mistakes were notable, especially since the Patriots haven't exactly played a loaded schedule to this point of the campaign.

If nothing else, this performance will give the defending champions something to clean up if there is a rematch in the playoffs.

What's Next?

The Ravens are at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10. New England is on a bye and hits the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.