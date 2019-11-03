Josh Gordon's Agent Says 9 Teams Were Interested Before Seahawks Claimed WR

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is assisted from the field after an injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

While the Seattle Seahawks were the only team to put a waiver claim on Josh Gordon, nine more teams were apparently interested if the wideout cleared waivers.

Agent David Canter told Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio that nine teams reached out hoping to work Gordon out and give him a physical to test his injured knee. The Seahawks, who were 28th on the waiver order, claimed Gordon and his $2 million salary without a physical.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

