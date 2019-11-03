Jeremy Lin Drops 25 Points in Debut as Beijing Ducks Beat Tianjin Gold Lions

Jeremy Lin Drops 25 Points in Debut as Beijing Ducks Beat Tianjin Gold LionsNovember 3, 2019
STR/Getty Images
Jeremy Lin had a strong regular-season debut for the Beijing Ducks, as the former NBA guard scored 25 points, dished nine assists and added six rebounds in a 103-81 win over the Tianjin Gold Lions.
Lin also reportedly planned to give a fan a pair of signed sneakers after the game:
The 31-year-old—who played in the NBA for nine seasons and won a championship with the Toronto Raptors last season—previously scored 40 points for the Ducks in a preseason game.
Sunday was a nice start for Lin and the Ducks—who also feature Justin Hamilton and Ekpe Udoh—and they will next be in action Wednesday against Shandong.
