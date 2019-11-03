Jeremy Lin Drops 25 Points in Debut as Beijing Ducks Beat Tianjin Gold Lions

STR/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin had a strong regular-season debut for the Beijing Ducks, as the former NBA guard scored 25 points, dished nine assists and added six rebounds in a 103-81 win over the Tianjin Gold Lions.

Lin also reportedly planned to give a fan a pair of signed sneakers after the game:

The 31-year-old⁠—who played⁠ in the NBA for nine seasons and won a championship with the Toronto Raptors last season—previously scored 40 points for the Ducks in a preseason game.

Sunday was a nice start for Lin and the Ducks—who also feature Justin Hamilton and Ekpe Udoh—and they will next be in action Wednesday against Shandong.