Jeremy Lin Drops 25 Points in Debut as Beijing Ducks Beat Tianjin Gold Lions

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 3, 2019

Former NBA player Jeremy Lin of the US speaks during an introductory press conference held by his new team Beijing Shougang in Beijing on September 26, 2019. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)
STR/Getty Images

Jeremy Lin had a strong regular-season debut for the Beijing Ducks, as the former NBA guard scored 25 points, dished nine assists and added six rebounds in a 103-81 win over the Tianjin Gold Lions.

Lin also reportedly planned to give a fan a pair of signed sneakers after the game:

The 31-year-old⁠—who played⁠ in the NBA for nine seasons and won a championship with the Toronto Raptors last season—previously scored 40 points for the Ducks in a preseason game. 

Sunday was a nice start for Lin and the Duckswho also feature Justin Hamilton and Ekpe Udoh—and they will next be in action Wednesday against Shandong.

Related

    Draymond (Finger) Out Tonight vs. Hornets

    Green won't play, and D-Lo (ankle sprain) is questionable vs. Hornets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Draymond (Finger) Out Tonight vs. Hornets

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ, Luka Prove We Need Lakers-Mavs in Playoffs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LBJ, Luka Prove We Need Lakers-Mavs in Playoffs

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Surprise Stars Who Could Be Traded 👀

    Potential All-Stars who may end up on the trade block

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Surprise Stars Who Could Be Traded 👀

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Draft Mistakes Coming Back to Haunt Them

    After years of draft misses, should Dubs bother keeping a high pick?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Draft Mistakes Coming Back to Haunt Them

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report