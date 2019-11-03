Watch Terrell Owens Put on Halloween Mask to Urge Cowboys to Fire Jason Garrett

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, who spent three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, had a message for Jerry Jones on Sunday: Fire Jason Garrett.

And he delivered that message while dressed up for Halloween:

"He needs to quit meddling," Owens told TMZ Sports after he put on a Halloween mask. "First of all, he needs to get rid of Jason Garrett. If he gets rid of Garrett, they definitely have an opportunity to go farther than they ever have. Other than that, man, that's all I can really say about Jerry Jones. Great owner; I just think he's in the cookie jar too much. He's handling too much."

In parts of 10 seasons, Garrett has led the Cowboys to an 81-62 record, though the team has made the playoffs just three times under his watch and has only won two postseason games.

Expectations remain high for the current iteration of the Cowboys, though after a 4-3 start to the season, questions persist regarding Garrett's job status and whether he's the right man to lead a talented Dallas roster.

Count TO among those who don't believe Garrett is up to the task.