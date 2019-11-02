Driver Who Killed Petara Cordero, GF of Browns' Chris Smith, Won't Be Charged

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Police will not charge the woman who struck and killed Petara Cordero, the girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith, stating that she was not legally intoxicated or speeding at the time of the crash.

Evan McDonald of Cleveland.com reported the news Saturday and provided details of the Sept. 11 crash, which took place on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.

"Smith and Cordero, who had a daughter Haven Harris Smith four weeks before the deadly crash, were westbound about 2 a.m. when his 2019 Lamborghini blew a tire. That caused his car to veer left and strike the center median wall, police said.

"Smith and Cordero were standing outside the car when a passing 2017 Mazda 3 struck Cordero and the Lamborghini's open passenger-side door, police said.

"The 26-year-old was pronounced dead after Cleveland EMS took her to Fairview Hospital."

The woman who struck Cordero told police that she had been drinking prior to the crash.

Smith and Cordero had three children together and were to be married on July 2, 2020.

Cordero had worked as an event ambassador for Topgolf. Smith has played for three teams during his six NFL seasons and has made five appearances for the Browns this year.