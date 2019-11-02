Week 9 NFL Picks: Over-Under Advice, Final-Score Predictions and Odds

Billie Weiss/Getty Images

New England's second clash against a team with a winning record could be a struggle for points.

The Patriots and Baltimore Ravens both rank in the top 10 in total defense, and they have combined to force 34 turnovers.

Both units are capable of limiting Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson's production, and the winner may have just two or three scoring drives.

While Week 9's top clash is trending toward the under, one of the contests with a total set over 50 could fly past that number.

Unlike the Patriots and Ravens, Detroit and Oakland have struggled to string together defensive stops, and with both offenses playing well, the late-afternoon clash could be Sunday's highest-scoring tilt.

NFL Week 9 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Odds via Caesars



Sunday, November 3

Houston (-1.5) vs. Jacksonville (Over/Under: 46.5) (9:30 a.m., NFL Network; Game in London)

Tennessee at Carolina (-3.5) (O/U: 42) (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Jets (-3) at Miami (O/U: 42.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis (Pick 'Em) at Pittsburgh (O/U: 40.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Washington at Buffalo (-10.5) (O/U: 37) (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota (-1.5) at Kansas City (O/U: 48.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Chicago at Philadelphia (-4.5) (O/U: 41.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit at Oakland (-2.5) (O/U: 50.5) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Tampa Bay at Seattle (-4.5) (O/U: 53) (4:05 p.m., Fox)

Cleveland (-4) at Denver (O/U: 39) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay (-3.5) at Los Angeles Chargers (O/U: 48.5) (4:25 p.m., CBS)

New England (-3) at Baltimore (O/U: 44.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, November 4

Dallas (-7) at New York Giants (O/U: 48) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Over-Under Advice

New England at Baltimore (Under 44.5)

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

If you apply Sunday's over/under to each of New England's eight games, only one result would have hit the over.

The majority of New England's games have had a combined point total in the mid-to-low 40s, and with a tight contest expected at M&T Bank Stadium, we expect that trend to continue.

Bill Belichick's defense should play a major role in keeping the total under 44.5 points, as it has not conceded more than 14 points in a single game.

In four road trips, the Patriots have allowed 17 total points to Buffalo, Miami, the New York Jets and Washington.

The Week 4 meeting with Buffalo was New England's only one against a playoff contender. The AFC East bout featured its lowest point total of the season.

Baltimore may be able to limit the visiting team's production with its second-best rushing defense that has given up 590 rushing yards.

New England's defense could also contain Lamar Jackson, as it boasts the second-best passing defense and eighth-best unit against the run.

If both units play up to their potential, we could be in for a low-scoring affair to close out Sunday's slate.

Detroit at Oakland (Over 50.5)

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Both Detroit and Oakland have been involved in high-scoring games in 2019.

Since the Lions' Week 5 bye, they produced 83 total points versus Green Bay, Minnesota and the New York Giants, but they also conceded 91 in that span.

In each of its last three contests, Oakland put up 24 points. It also conceded 69 points in back-to-back defeats to Green Bay and Houston.

Additionally, the Lions' defense has been gashed for over 400 total yards on four occasions, while the Raiders have allowed over 340 total yards in all but one contest.

Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr could put up massive stat lines, as both teams rank in the bottom 11 of passing yards conceded.

In the last two weeks, Stafford has seven passing touchdowns, with Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay being his top targets.

The only concern regarding Detroit's offense is the absence of a consistent tailback with Kerryon Johnson on injured reserve.

In Week 8's win over the Giants, Tra Carson and Ty Johnson combined for 59 rushing yards on 19 carries. If that production does not improve, Stafford may have to throw for over 300 yards to earn a victory.

Carr has not reached 300 yet this season, but he averaged 269 passing yards in the last three games to go along with five scores through the air.

Josh Jacobs, who hit triple digits in Weeks 5 and 7, could be Oakland's X-factor, as he faces a Detroit rushing defense that allows 4.7 yards per carry.

No matter which way you break down this game, the over seems like the best bet, even if it is the second-highest total for Week 9.

Final Score Predictions

Houston 35, Jacksonville 23

San Francisco 27, Arizona 13

Carolina 17, Tennessee 13

New York Jets 10, Miami 7

Indianapolis 27, Pittsburgh 20

Buffalo 34, Washington 10

Kansas City 24, Minnesota 20

Philadelphia 19, Chicago 16

Detroit 34, Oakland 23

Seattle 27, Tampa Bay 21

Cleveland 21. Denver 16

Green Bay 34, Los Angeles Chargers 21

New England 21, Baltimore 10

Dallas 17, New York Giants 14

