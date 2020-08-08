Jets Rumors: Joe Flacco Likely to Miss 1-2 Games Amid Neck Injury Recovery

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2020

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco leaves the interview room after an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. The Chiefs won 30-6. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco is expected to miss only one or two games as he continues to recover from neck surgery. 

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Flacco visited a specialist in Philadelphia on Friday to evaluate his progress. Rapoport noted Flacco's final checkup will be in September, "but so far so good."

Flacco will enter the season as a backup for the first time in his 13-year career, sitting behind Sam Darnold after signing a one-year deal in the offseason.

"I'm fully embracing it," he said of being a backup, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. "I mean, it's where I am right now. I'm glad to be on a team playing football in some capacity."

Flacco began the 2019 season as the Denver Broncos' starter but struggled as the team went 2-6 in the first half of the year. Flacco's season only got worse when a bulging disk in his neck forced him to the sidelines for the rest of the year.

The Jets have David Fales penciled in behind Flacco as their No. 3 quarterback.    

