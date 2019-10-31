Look: Tom Brady Trolls Peyton Manning with Skeleton Dressed as Ex-Colts QB

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IINovember 1, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 10: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the New York Giants in the game at Gillette Stadium on October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Nobody is safe on Halloween, and Tom Brady took advantage of that Thursday night.

The New England Patriots quarterback uploaded a photo of him pointing to a skeleton wearing a No. 18 Peyton Manning jersey to his Instagram story with the accompanying words, "Getting old Peyton!!":

Brady is 42 years old himself, but he can afford to poke a little fun at 43-year-old Manning seeing as Manning retired following the 2015 season and Brady is currently leading the undefeated Patriots. 

The six-time Super Bowl champion playfully prioritized Halloween over football, though:

Unfortunately, Manning does not have social media so a rebuttal won't be available. 

Related

    Steelers Tried to Trade for Le'Veon 👀

    Bell says Steelers were among teams that tried to acquire him at the trade deadline

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Steelers Tried to Trade for Le'Veon 👀

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Patriots Release Josh Gordon off IR

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Patriots Release Josh Gordon off IR

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Trent Williams Reveals He Had Cancer

    Redskins OT said growth was found 'roughly' six years ago but team doctors said it was minor: 'I almost lost my life'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trent Williams Reveals He Had Cancer

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Le'Veon Was 'Angry' with Adam Gase over Lack of Touches vs. Jags

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Le'Veon Was 'Angry' with Adam Gase over Lack of Touches vs. Jags

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report