Look: Tom Brady Trolls Peyton Manning with Skeleton Dressed as Ex-Colts QB

Look: Tom Brady Trolls Peyton Manning with Skeleton Dressed as Ex-Colts QBNovember 1, 2019
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Nobody is safe on Halloween, and Tom Brady took advantage of that Thursday night.
The New England Patriots quarterback uploaded a photo of him pointing to a skeleton wearing a No. 18 Peyton Manning jersey to his Instagram story with the accompanying words, "Getting old Peyton!!":
Brady is 42 years old himself, but he can afford to poke a little fun at 43-year-old Manning seeing as Manning retired following the 2015 season and Brady is currently leading the undefeated Patriots.
The six-time Super Bowl champion playfully prioritized Halloween over football, though:
Unfortunately, Manning does not have social media so a rebuttal won't be available.
